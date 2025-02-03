Nissan begins exports of made in India Magnite to left hand drive markets. Check details

The Japanese carmaker, Nissan has commenced the exports for the left hand drive versions of the Magnite . The first batch of 2,900 units of the LHD Nissan Magnite were exported from Chennai from the Kamarajar Port (KPL - Ennore), India to select markets in the LATAM region. At the time of the launch of the 2024 Nissan Magnite, the company emphasised that the new model is aimed to not only strengthen the company’s position in India but also in the international markets.

In February 2025, Nissan Motor India aims to export over 7,100 units of the Magnite in February 2025 to markets in the Middle East, North Africa, select markets in LATAM & Asia Pacific region. By end of February, the company eyes to export a total of over 10,000 units of the LHD version of the New Nissan Magnite.

Nissan stated that the roll-out of the left-hand drive versions of the Nissan Magnite to global markets underscores India’s crucial role as a global manufacturing and export hub for Nissan. Frank Torres, Divisional Vice President of AMIEO Region Business Transformation & President of Nissan India Operations, stated that the Nissan Magnite has been a key model for the company’s success in both India and global markets.

New Nissan Magnite coming soon?

The 2024 Nissan Magnite was launched in October 2024. According to a new report, the company may launch hybrid and CNG variants of the Magnite soon. orres reportedly told PTI that all the plans the company previously announced are on track, which include the launch of two mid-size SUVs and one electric SUV. The mid-size SUVs will include one five-seater and one seven-seater model.

He also said that the company is even thinking of further steps to accelerate growth in the near future. "We are also considering another step. We are studying different powertrains to add to our cars like hybrid and CNG. EV is already announced, which we will have before the end of FY26," he stated.

