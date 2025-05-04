Nissan and Honda may co-develop GT-R and NSX, despite merger talks falling apart

Though their formal merger is on hold, reports have surfaced that Nissan and Honda are looking at the potential to collaborate on their next-generation performance icons using the Nissan GT-R and the Honda NSX. While nothing is signed yet, both automakers are considering sharing platform technology but maintaining their own distinct engineering philosophies.

In spite of the collapse of the proposed merger between Honda and Nissan earlier in the year, Nissan's new CEO Ivan Espinosa has maintained dialogue with Honda leadership.

A report by Drive.com stated that Nissan North America's SVP and Chief Planning Officer, Ponz Pandikuthira, encouraged said discussions in a conversation at the 2025 New York Motor Show about the possibility of co-developing the GT-R and NSX. He stressed they would try to maintain the uniqueness of the vehicles and not simply produce rebadged versions.

Also Read : Nissan GT-R to make a comeback soon as part of global revival: Confirms new CEO

“Could we build the next GT-R and NSX on a shared platform, while keeping each car true to its legacy? I think we can," Pandikuthira stated. He made it clear that these cars must never be cloned. The NSX is known for its all-aluminium precise lightness while the GT-R is known for extreme power and aggressive performance. They illustrate two distinctly different performance philosophies.

Future Powertrains: Hybrid and Electric on the Horizon

Even though the current NSX has been discontinued, rumors surrounding an all-electric replacement persist. Pandikuthira clarified that an electric "NSX-type" model wouldn't rule out the possibility of a separate, new-generation NSX albeit a unique one. Meanwhile, the upcoming R36 GT-R will be hybrid and aims to take on its European rivals like Porsche 911—just like the R35 did back in 2007.

Pandikuthira mentioned that Aston Martin’s relationship with Mercedes-AMG is one instance of how to share technologies while remaining separate brands. He mentioned that although not set in stone, a GT-R and NSX partnership is possible, and, in fact, necessary in the current automotive environment.

Also Read : Nissan teases compact SUV and MPV for India: First look at the upcoming models

In spite of the collapse of the proposed merger between Honda and Nissan earlier in the year, Nissan's new CEO Ivan Espinosa has maintained dialogue with Honda leadership. Espinosa has "never stopped talking with Honda," per Pandikuthira, and the desire for strategic partnerships has been left open.

While not a confirmation, Nissan's comments indicate interest in a partnership as both OEMs navigate the future of performance vehicles in an electrified world rapidly evolving.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: