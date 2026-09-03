Nissan and Honda join hands to standardise ECUs, software for next-gen vehicles. What it means

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. have joined hands to conclude a joint development agreement with an aim to standardise ECUs and software for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Under this collaboration, the two Japanese automobile giants will jointly work on standardising multiple electronic control units (ECUs) that form the core of next-generation SDVs, along with the in-car operating system and key parts of the middleware, and vehicle control software. The two auto companies will jointly develop common specifications for their respective SDVs from FY29.

With software penetration rising steadily in modern vehicles, the level is expected to be higher in the coming days. With this collaboration, the two auto companies aim to reduce their development costs and improve R&D efficiency. Under the agreement between the two OEMs, software-defined vehicles have been identified as a priority for collaboration.

A common E/E architecture to underpin upcoming Honda and Nissan cars

Under this agreement, the two automakers will work on a common E/E architecture, which will underpin the upcoming Honda and Nissan cars. This means the India-spec future Honda and Nissan cars too will leverage the benefit of this architecture. The ECUs to be developed jointly by them include high-performance main ECUs that use system-on-chips (SoCs), as well as zone ECUs that oversee individual areas and functions of the vehicle.

Both Honda and Nissan aim to roll out next-generation SDVs underpinned by the E/E architecture starting in FY29. Interestingly, the two automakers have been in talks since 2024 to form this collaboration. The agreement follows extensive joint studies by Nissan and Honda into potential collaboration in the software domain. The auto companies identified the SDV software domain as a priority area for collaboration, citing the rapid pace of technological change. They have also cited the need to strengthen competitiveness through faster R&D and more efficient investment behind this collaboration.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: