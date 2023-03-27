Nikhat Zareen drops plan to buy Mercedes after Mahindra gifts Thar SUV

Mahindra and Mahindra has rewarded World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen with a brand new Thar SUV after her exploits at the championship held in Delhi on Sunday, March 26. She defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 to win her second world championship title. The victory also won her $100,000 as prize money with which she had planned to buy a Mercedes car. However, after Mahindra announced its gift to Zareen, she changed her plans and decide to use the money to send her parents to perform ‘Umrah’.

In the past too, Mahindra and Mahindra has rewarded Indian athletes who have won accolades for the country with brand new models to encourage them. Most prominent among these athletes is Olympics Gold medallist javelin champion Neeraj Chopra.

After her win on Sunday, Zareen revealed that she no longer needed to buy a Mercedes car. At the press conference after her victory, she said, “I haven't thought about it. Last time I said I will get a Mercedes but since I have got a Thar as a gift so now I'm thinking of not getting a Mercedes. I want to send my parents for Umrah because Ramazan is going on. I will talk to them about this at home."

Mahindra and Mahindra made the announcement of rewarding Zareen with a Thar SUV soon after her win. Taking to its social media platforms, Mahindra said, “Congratulations to the Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon. A brand new All-New Thar is a token of our appreciation for her enormous achievement."

Mahindra's gesture towards India's champion athletes includes special edition vehicles. The carmaker had developed a javelin edition of its flagship SUV XUV700 for Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Besides Chopra, there have been other athletes to have won the special edition XUV700. The first-ever personalized XUV700 Javelin Edition to Olympian champion Sumit Antil who won a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics. A personalized Javelin Edition was also gifted to Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal in 10m air rifle standing position at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

First Published Date: