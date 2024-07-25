Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nico Hulkenberg calls Audi shakeup 'a bit of a shock'

By: Reuters
Updated on: 25 Jul 2024, 23:22 PM
Driver Nico Hulkenberg said he initially felt "a bit of a shock" after Audi's management shakeup earlier this week.

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was named to lead Audi's Formula One project on Tuesday after the team parted ways with Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffman.

Binotto is the new chief operating officer and chief technical officer for Sauber Motorsport, whose F1 entry will become the Audi team in 2026.

Hulkenberg, currently driving for Haas, will join the team for its final season as Sauber in 2025 before becoming Audi's first confirmed pilot in 2026.

"Now that was obviously a bit of a wave, a bit of a shock," Hulkenberg said of the management changes. "But now it's back to business. I still look forward to join their project and make it a successful story with Audi.

"The fact that two people that were closely involved in signing me are not there anymore is of course maybe a bit sad. But I am more interested about the project, joining Formula One with Audi and making it a successful story."

Hulkenberg, who turns 37 next month, met with reporters at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, where he is preparing for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

He said he was informed about the team's change in direction by Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.

"That's the group's decision, that they want to change moving forward. I think big projects like this, you have obviously in the management people that are big pillars of such projects," Hulkenberg said.

"But they never just rely on one or two persons. In F1, everyone is kind of changeable.

"In terms of Mattia, I know him obviously from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. That will change in a few months."

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2024, 23:22 PM IST
