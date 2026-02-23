Next-gen Toyota Fortuner spotted for the first time ahead of global debut

Toyota revealed the new generation of the Hilux pickup truck last year, with updates to not only its design and technology but also to the IMV platform that can now support a battery electric powertrain. It now appears that the automaker is gearing up to carry over these updates to the Fortuner. A camouflaged test mule of the SUV has been spotted for the first time in Thailand, carrying the updated ‘Tough and Agile’ design ethos.

The new Fortuner carries a front fascia featuring design elements derived from the 2026 Hilux. It carries an upright front grille with a honeycomb pattern, flanked by angular intakes and sleek LED headlamps above.

The next-gen Toyota Fortuner brings a revised rear LED taillamp design that now appears to be connected across the tailgate

The rear end carries a redesigned tailgate and bumper, as well as slim LED taillamps connected with a light bar. The roofline appears to taper off towards the end, complete with a revised shark-fin antenna.

The new Fortuner is expected to carry the same interior updates as the 2026 Hilux. (2026 Toyota Hilux shown above for representational purposes)

Inside, the Fortuner will likely be fitted with twin 12.3-inch screens for the digital cluster and infotainment. New materials and an updated switchgear are expected, with amenities to include wireless charging, ventilated and powered front seats, auto AC, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

Next-gen Toyota Fortuner: Platform and powertrain

The next-gen Toyota Fortuner will be based on the 2026 Hilux. The updated pickup truck unveiled last year has multiple powertrain options, including hydrogen and battery electric

The next generation of the Toyota Fortuner will be underpinned by the same IMV architecture as the all-new Hilux. This platform has been upgraded for compatibility with multiple powertrain options, which include hydrogen, hybrid, and battery electric.

While the 2026 Hilux can be had as an EV, Toyota has yet to confirm whether a Fortuner BEV is on the table. At present, the SUV will retain the 2.7-litre petrol engine and the 2.8-litre mild-hybrid diesel mill. The petrol unit delivers 165 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, while the diesel unit churns out 203 bhp and up to 500 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter are the likely choices when it comes to the transmission.

