Next-gen Toyota Fortuner set to launch globally in 2027; Spied in Thailand

Japanese automaker Toyota is preparing to introduce a new-gen Fortuner, nearly a decade after the current iteration made its debut in 2016. In addition, the SUV has been spotted testing, offering a look at the changes expected with the upcoming model. The next-gen Toyota Fortuner is expected to be inspired by the updated Toyota Hilux, which was launched in the country earlier this year. It is expected to make its global debut in 2027 before arriving in India.

Toyota’s next-generation Fortuner is expected to debut globally in 2027 with updated styling, upgraded technology, potential hybrid powertrain options and retained four-wheel-drive capability, rivalling premium SUVs

2027 Toyota Fortuner: Design Changes

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is expected to receive a major design overhaul, replacing the current model's styling with a more upright profile and boxier proportions. At the front, the SUV appears to feature slimmer LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs). In addition, a gloss-black strip connecting the lighting elements is visible, while the large front grille features a honeycomb-style pattern similar to the new-generation Hilux.

Toyota could replace its traditional logo with 'Toyota' lettering. In profile, the upcoming Fortuner appears to feature a more upright A-pillar. Other expected design elements include redesigned alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna and large outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs).

The rear could receive a full-width connected LED taillamp arrangement expected to replace the current lighting design.

2027 Toyota Fortuner: Features and Safety Equipment

The new-generation Fortuner is expected to receive a comprehensive equipment upgrade, bringing its cabin technology closer to that of newer premium SUVs. Expected features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a sunroof, a premium sound system and electrically adjustable front seats. Toyota has yet to reveal the next-generation SUV's safety specifications.

However, the model could offer a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite alongside multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

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2027 Toyota Fortuner: Engine and Transmission Options

The upcoming Fortuner is expected to retain the 2.8L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine currently offered in India, although Toyota could introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain as part of its electrification strategy. Whether the existing 2.7L naturally aspirated petrol engine will continue with the new generation remains unclear. The Toyota Fortuner is expected to retain a four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case as an option. However, the final powertrain and drivetrain combinations will be confirmed closer to its launch.

Once launched, the new Fortuner will compete with the MG Majestor while also serving as an alternative to premium monocoque SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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