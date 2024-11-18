New Toyota Camry India launch on December 11, likely to be assembled locally

The next-generation Toyota Camry sedan will be launched in India on 11th December. The ninth-generation Toyota Camry is already available globally and will be assembled locally in India to achieve more competitive pricing. This will mark the hybrid sedan's 11 years in India since Toyota first introduced the car in the country.

Ninth-generation Toyota Camry: What's new

The next-generation Toyota Camry is a complete departure from the model that is currently on sale in India. It gets a wider front grille and sharper headlamps compared to the current model, while the rear profile comes with design influence from Lexus. The sleek headlamps come with integrated LED daytime running lights, while the large radiator grille gives it a bold look.

While the exterior of the sedan looks radically different, the interior too comes with some changes. The cabin gets a dual-digital display, while the centre console comes slightly tweaked. The sedan gets features such as individual climate zones for rear occupants, seat back screens, Type-C USB charging ports, curtains, and a JBL audio system. The interior of the sedan offers ample space and comfort thanks to the car's massive wheelbase.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Powering the new generation Toyota Camry sedan is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 222 bhp peak power. Power is channelled to the front wheels via an eCVT gearbox. The international market-spec Toyota Camry sedan gets an FWD version, but that is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market. The current Toyota Camry on sale in the Indian market offers a fuel economy of 19 kmpl, which is expected to be higher in the next generation model.

Upon launch, the new generation Toyota Camry sedan will compete with rivals such as the new Skoda Superb as well as the BYD Seal EV. Besides that, it would challenge some SUVs as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: