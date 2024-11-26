Next-gen Suzuki Alto to be 100 kg lighter & more fuel efficient, debut in 2026

The next-generation Suzuki Alto is currently under development, and new information has emerged about the automaker’s upcoming offering from Japan. The tenth-generation Suzuki Alto will arrive in 2026 and will undergo a complete redesign. Moreover, the new offering will be much lighter than the current version while also improving its fuel efficiency, performance, and safety standards.

Next-Gen Suzuki Alto To Be Lighter

According to a report by the Japanese publication bestcarweb, the next-generation Suzuki Alto will see a 100 kg reduction in its kerb weight over the outgoing model. This should bring the weight down to 580-660 kg, from the current 680-760 kg. That would be a massive reduction considering the vehicle still needs to pass the new-age safety standards. Notably, the third-gen Suzuki Alto sold between 1988 and 1994 in Japan weighed about 600 kg.

The report further states that Suzuki will achieve the lightweight construction by utilising an advanced version of the Heartect platform, which underpins several offerings in its current lineup from the WagonR to the Swift, Baleno, Fronx, and more. The automaker plans to use ultra-high tensile steel (UHSS) and advanced high tensile steel (AHSS) that will bring in the required structural rigidity without adding weight to the package. Suzuki is also expected to restrict the use of plastic parts in a bid to ensure sustainability.

The next-gen Suzuki Alto is also expected to be more fuel efficient achieving close to 30 kmpl. In contrast, the current Alto in Japan returns 25.2 kmpl on the pure-petrol and 27.7 kmpl on the mild-hybrid version. The automaker will upgrade its mild-hybrid technology from a 12-volt setup to a 48-volt system, which will be called “Super Ene Charge", according to the report. The new tech will also see a lightweight battery and a more powerful 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor, contributing to the overall performance.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto For India

The next-gen Suzuki Alto is an extremely important model not just for the brand’s home market but for India as well. A lot of the learnings from the Japanese-spec version will make it to the next Maruti Suzuki Alto for India, particularly achieving higher safety ratings with the lightweight construction. Maruti showed its capability to build a lightweight five-star vehicle with the recently launched new-gen Dzire, could the new Alto be next in line?

