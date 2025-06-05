Next-gen Mahindra Bolero spotted for the first time

Mahindra has started testing the new generation of the Bolero on the Indian roads. It is expected that the new-gen Bolero will be showcased in concept form on August 15th. There will be a new platform that will underpin the Bolero as well as new upcoming models. It is called the New Flexible Architecture (NFA) platform, and it will be a monocoque chassis.

From the spy shots, it is clear, that the new Bolero will have boxy proportions. There are circular headlamps in the front and vertical tail lamps at the rear. It is important to note that these are not production-spec lights. The spy shots also suggest that there would be a full-size spare tyre that is mounted on the tailgate. Another thing that can be noticed is the flush door handles.

The front of the SUV has a grille with vertical slats and Mahindra's logo in the centre. The side profile of the new SUV does remind of the Land Rover Defender with its flat sides and squared-off wheel arches. On the sides, there are also alloy wheels on offer.

In terms of features, we can expect that there will be a touchscreen infotainment system which will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB ports to charge mobile devices, automatic climate control, and cruise control

A few safety features that we can expect are cruise control, traction control, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake distribution, stability control and 6 airbags.

Also Read : Mahindra delivers 10,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 eSUVs in 70 days

Mahindra's New Flexible Architecture platform

Mahindra's new NFA or New Flexible Architecture platform is a new monocoque chassis, which should help in reducing weight and also make the vehicle compatible with hybrid and electric powertrains.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Which electric SUV should you pick

The brand plans to have a capacity of 1.2 lakh models that will be based on the New Flexible Architecture. These models will be produced at Mahindra's Chakan manufacturing plant. By introducing multiple powertrain options, Mahindra will be able to meet the CAFE 3 norms, which will come into effect by 2027.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: