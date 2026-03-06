Next-gen Lexus ES India launch set for March 20

Lexus ES is set to debut its next-generation model in India on March 20, 2026. Like the outgoing version, the luxury sedan will compete in the midsize luxury segment against the Mercedes-Benz C-Class , BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and Audi A4 .

The new ES has grown significantly compared with the outgoing model. It is 165mm longer, 55mm wider and between 110mm and 115mm taller. The wheelbase has also increased by 80mm, which is expected to translate into improved cabin space.

Hybrid powertrains likely for India

Globally, the new ES is offered with both hybrid and fully electric powertrains. Since the current ES sold in India is available only as a hybrid, the new model is also expected to arrive with a similar electrified setup.

Internationally, the ES 300h is offered with two petrol-hybrid options — a 197hp 2.0-litre unit and a 201hp 2.5-litre engine. The higher-spec ES 350h uses the 2.5-litre setup in a more powerful 247hp tune. All hybrid variants are paired with an e-CVT transmission and are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Lexus also offers the ES as a fully electric model in some markets. The ES 350e uses a single-motor, front-wheel-drive setup producing 224hp and offers a claimed range of up to 685km (CLTC). The more powerful ES 550e features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration delivering 343hp and a range of up to 610km on the same test cycle.

Acceleration figures for the EV variants are rated at 8.9 seconds for the 350e and 5.9 seconds for the 550e in the 0–100kph sprint. Lexus has yet to disclose battery capacities, and it remains unclear whether the electric versions will be introduced in India.

Sharper exterior design

The new ES adopts a noticeably sharper and more coupe-like design compared with its predecessor. At the front, the sedan features sleek Z-shaped lighting elements that incorporate the daytime running lamps and indicators. The main headlamp units sit lower down and are partially hidden behind vertically oriented gloss-black trim pieces.

In a notable departure from earlier Lexus styling, the traditional spindle grille has been replaced by a smaller lower air intake integrated into the front bumper. This intake is flanked by a diamond-patterned design element that adds visual texture to the fascia.

Along the sides, a pronounced character line runs across the body and is highlighted with gloss-black trim. The sedan also gets new alloy wheel designs and a sloping roofline that lends it a sportier silhouette.

At the rear, the ES features a slim LED light bar spanning the width of the car, incorporating illuminated “LEXUS" lettering. Beneath it sit L-shaped creases finished with chrome accents, giving the rear a more sculpted look.

Simplified, tech-focused interior

Inside, the ES moves away from the button-heavy layout of the previous generation in favour of a cleaner and more digital cabin design. Many in-car functions are now integrated into a larger 14-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Several controls on the centre console have been replaced by touch-capacitive switches. However, the three-spoke steering wheel retains physical buttons and features ‘LEXUS’ lettering instead of the traditional ‘L’ logo.

Feature highlights include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a Mark Levinson premium audio system, an electrochromic panoramic glass roof, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a Boss mode for rear passengers, powered front seats with memory function, and reclining rear seats.

Lexus also says it has improved cabin refinement by enhancing door sealing and using front door glass with higher sound insulation to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels.

