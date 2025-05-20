Next-Gen Kia Seltos spotted testing in India. Here’s what to expect

The second gen Kia Seltos is expected to bring in massive change to the popular compact SUV lineup. Recently spotted on test runs wrapped in heavy camouflage, the upcoming SUV is expected to undergo a major transformation, not only in terms of design but also under the hood. The spy shots offer the first look at the redesigned exterior, and reports suggest the next-gen Seltos may debut with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

Next gen Kia Seltos: Refreshed styling

The test mule of the next-gen Kia Seltos reveals a bolder and more futuristic design. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s global ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, which is also seen on models like the EV9 and Sorento, the upcoming Seltos is expected to sport a radical new appearance.

Among the visible highlights are vertically stacked LED headlamps that integrate seamlessly with the sleek, vertical LED DRLs. The front fascia also features a concave grille, redesigned fog lamp housing, and horizontal slats that add character to the bumper. The rear section is likely to carry forward this bold language, and a new set of alloy wheels further amplifies the SUV’s fresh appeal.

Next gen Kia Seltos: Expected cabin and features

Although the test model does not show much about the interiors, it is expected that the new-gen Seltos will feature a variety of upgraded features. These may include improved connected car features, support for over-the-air (OTA) updates, and a larger ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite for enhanced safety. An even more technology-driven dashboard design and new infotainment features are also on the cards, as per current consumer trends.

Next gen Kia Seltos: Expected specs

Despite official specifications being kept under wraps, the new Seltos is expected to continue the existing engine lineup: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. But the big ticket item is speculated to be the addition of a new self-charging hybrid powertrain. This could be Kia's Indian foray into the hybrid SUV market and will place the Seltos more as an environmentally friendly product.

