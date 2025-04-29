Next-gen Hyundai Venue base variant spied on test runs ahead of launch

The next gen Hyundai Venue is expected to be launched sometime in 2026. While multiple spyshots of the second gen sub compact SUV from the stables of Hyundai have surfaced, recently a new spyshot of the SUV has emerged. It seems that the unit in the new spyshot is what will be the base variant of the SUV.

While still fully camouflaged, the new spyshot reveals that the base model of the SUV will still get steel rims with wheel covers. Moreover, the headlights will be halogen rather than LED. Interestingly, unlike the current base variant of the Venue, the upcoming model’s base variant will have its turn indicators placed on the door mirror, rather than the fenders.

Apart from this, the basic shape still remains boxy. It will continue with a split LED DRL and headlamp setup but with a much more squared-off design. It appears to draw inspiration from the Hyundai Exter and Alcazar models; it is somehow more rugged, thanks to that front grille.

The higher trim levels of the next gen Hyundai Venue will feature new alloy wheel design, more prominent black cladding, and more angular ORVMs depart from the present design. But the model still doesn't employ flush-type door handles.

At the rear, the new Venue will likely feature connected LED tail-lamps, a silver-finished bumper, and a black shark fin antenna—compared to the body-coloured one on the current car. Rear parking sensors, which are already featured on the current model, will likely be carried over.

Next gen Hyundai Venue: Expected features and interior upgrades

While the spy shots did not capture the cabin, the next-gen Venue is expected have significant cabin improvements. Some of these could include a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, ventilated front seats, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display similar to newer Hyundai models.

Other likely upgrades on the list are automatic climate control, wireless charging of phones, and a Level 1 ADAS package, with items such as forward collision warning and lane keep assist. Basic features like rear parking sensors will remain standard.

Next gen Hyundai Venue: Powertrain

The new Venue is expected to carry over the current powertrain choices. These will include a 1.2-litre petrol with 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, 1.0-litre turbo petrol with 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, and 1.5-litre diesel with 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will likely include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT for some models.

