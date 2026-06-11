Next-gen Hyundai i20 to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment

Hyundai has released a fresh teaser of the next-generation i20 , confirming a major upgrade to the hatchback's cabin. The latest preview reveals a 12.3-inch integrated display that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, bringing the i20 in line with the brand's newer global models.

The newly revealed screen will serve as both the instrument cluster and infotainment interface. Hyundai has confirmed that it will support Bluelink connected car technology, wireless phone mirroring and the reverse camera display.

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Another notable change is the adoption of touch-sensitive climate control functions. The setup closely mirrors the systems already introduced on the latest Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Verna, indicating a broader rollout of Hyundai's updated interior technology across markets.

Also Read : Hyundai i20 N Line gets price hike across variants of up to ₹6,700

Design details previously revealed

Previous teasers have provided a glimpse of the hatchback's redesigned exterior. The next-generation i20 is set to receive connected LED daytime running lights and connected LED tail-lights, a styling trend increasingly seen across Hyundai's lineup.

At the front, the hatchback features dual-pod projector LED headlamps positioned horizontally, topped by an LED light bar with Y-shaped lighting signatures at either end. Chrome-finished detailing is also visible within the headlamp housing.

The teaser reveals the next-generation Hyundai i20’s new front lighting design, featuring Y-shaped LED DRLs which look similar to new Volvo cars.

The grille design appears to be separated from the headlamps, unlike the current i20, giving the front end a look similar to the latest Verna. Hyundai has also repositioned its brushed aluminium-finished logo onto the bonnet.

At the rear, the tail-lamps feature a new C-shaped LED lighting signature connected by a central light bar. A black trim element sits beneath the rear windscreen, while a brushed aluminium Hyundai emblem remains part of the tailgate design.

The next-generation hatchback is also expected to grow in size compared with the current model.

Also Read : Next-gen Hyundai i20 teased ahead of global debut next month Next-gen Hyundai i20 teased for the 2nd time, new tail lamp design revealed

India launch expected in 2027

Hyundai is expected to introduce the new-generation i20 in India by early 2027. The hatchback will continue to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.

While the Brazilian-market model is expected to be offered with flex-fuel powertrains, the India-spec version is likely to retain the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit available on N Line variants.

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