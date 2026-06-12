Next-gen Hyundai i20 fully leaked ahead of global debut

The next-generation Hyundai i20 has been fully revealed in a fresh set of leaked images ahead of its official global debut. The latest pictures provide a detailed look at the premium hatchback's redesigned exterior and interior, suggesting that Hyundai has given the i20 a comprehensive makeover rather than a simple facelift.

Radical new exterior design

The leaked images reveal a significantly bolder front fascia inspired by Hyundai's latest design philosophy. The hatchback features a full-width LED light bar connecting distinctive Y-shaped daytime running lights, while the primary headlamp units have been fully redesigned.

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The front grille has been redesigned with a sharper and more upright appearance, complemented by a sculpted bonnet and angular bumper elements that give the car a more muscular stance.

There is chunky cladding running throughout the car. (Instagram / koreancarblog)

On the sides, the new i20 sports fresh alloy wheels, crisp character lines, and blacked-out pillars that contribute to a more SUV-inspired profile. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper further modernise the hatchback's overall look. There is also a fresh set of taillamps that are a lot sharper.

Cabin gets a major upgrade

The interior is entirely redesigned with a new instrument cluster and infotainment system. Hyundai has decided to retain the buttons for most of the functionality. (Instagram / koreancarblog)

The interior has also undergone a significant transformation. Leaked images show a new dashboard layout dominated by a large curved display that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen into a single unit. We already know that the infotainment system will measure 12.3 inches in size. Fortunately, Hyundai has kept buttons for most of the functionalities.

The cabin also features a redesigned steering wheel, updated centre console, and revised switchgear, giving it a cleaner and more premium appearance than the outgoing model.

Expected features

The door pads of the i20 do look quite premium. There are bottle holders as well.

The next-generation i20 is expected to pack several new convenience and safety features. These could include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, a premium audio system, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The feature upgrades are expected to make the hatchback more competitive in the premium segment. Being a Hyundai, we can be sure that the feature list will be quite extensive.

Also Read : Hyundai i20 N Line gets price hike across variants of up to ₹6,700

Engine options likely to continue

While Hyundai has not revealed technical specifications yet, the new i20 is expected to retain familiar petrol engine options with updates to meet stricter emission norms. Hybrid technology could also be introduced in select international markets, although official details are still awaited.

Global debut expected soon

The leaked images indicate that the new Hyundai i20 is nearly production-ready and could make its official global debut in the coming weeks.

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