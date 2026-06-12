Next-gen Hyundai Creta spied with new LED tail lamps

The upcoming third-generation Hyundai Creta has been spotted testing near a Hyundai dealership in Faridabad, giving enthusiasts an early look at one of its most notable styling updates. While the prototype remains heavily camouflaged, the latest spy shots reveal a completely redesigned LED tail lamp setup featuring distinctive horizontal slats, hinting at a fresh rear-end design for the popular midsize SUV.

New tail lamp design takes centre stage

The biggest highlight from the latest test mule is the all-new LED tail light assembly. Unlike the current model's design, the next-generation Creta appears to feature tail lamps with multiple horizontal lighting elements, creating a cleaner and more modern appearance. Although camouflage conceals much of the rear fascia, the new lighting signature is clearly visible and suggests Hyundai is aiming for a more premium look.

The redesigned tail lamps are expected to be paired with an updated tailgate and bumper, giving the SUV a completely new identity when viewed from behind.

Fresh styling beyond the rear

Apart from the new LED tail lights, the prototype showcases several other design changes. The SUV appears slightly taller and longer than the current model while adopting a more upright stance. The front end remains fully covered, indicating that Hyundai is preparing a thoroughly redesigned fascia with new headlamps and grille elements.

The test vehicle was also seen riding on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 235/45-section tyres, further enhancing its road presence.

Codenamed SX3

Internally known as the SX3, the next-generation Creta is expected to be manufactured in India. Although Hyundai has not confirmed an official launch timeline, the SUV is likely to make its debut around 2027, though an earlier introduction could be considered depending on market conditions. The next-gen Creta will be based on the Seltos' platform so the dimensions will grow.

The Creta will now feature Boss Mode for the front passenger seat.

Familiar engines with a hybrid twist

Under the bonnet, Hyundai is expected to retain the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine options for the Indian market. Manual and automatic transmission choices are also likely to continue.

A major addition could be the introduction of a hybrid powertrain as Hyundai expands its electrified lineup in India.

Cabin to receive major upgrades

The interior is expected to undergo a significant transformation with larger digital displays, improved connected car technology, enhanced driver assistance systems, and better-quality materials.

Spy images have also revealed the presence of a Boss Mode function with electrically adjustable front passenger seats. The cabin seen on the test mule features black leatherette upholstery, suggesting a more premium experience.

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Creta Electric to continue

Alongside the next-generation internal combustion model, Hyundai is also expected to continue offering the Creta Electric. However, unlike the ICE version, the electric SUV is likely to receive a mid-life facelift with cosmetic and feature upgrades rather than a complete generational overhaul.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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