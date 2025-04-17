Next gen Lexus ES to make global debut on April 23. Check details

The Lexus ES sedan is all set to get a new generation model. The Japanese luxury car maker has teased the next generation ES ahead of its global debut. The ES will be unveiled on April 23 at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. Interestingly, the Lexus ES is the only model from the carmaker that is assembled in India.

The redesigned ES is expected to host design and technology upgrades. Its arrival marks a pivotal moment, as Lexus refers to it as a “global flagship," raising eyebrows over the future of the larger LS sedan.

Also Read : Lexus India sees 19% growth in FY25, logs highest-ever monthly sales in March

2026 Lexus ES: Design upgrades

The teaser shows a more aerodynamic and streamlined shape for the new ES, characterized by a fastback roofline that provides the sedan with a modern and dynamic appearance. At the front, the new ES boasts split LED headlights and a reworked spindle grille—both traditional Lexus features now reinterpreted to have a younger appeal.

The rear sports wide-set taillights, sculpted shoulders, and pseudo vents that further enhance its cosmetic appeal. The new ES is expected to ride on sporty large-sized multi-spoke alloy wheels.

This latest version of the ES is expected to represent a major step up from the current model, which debuted in 2018 and was later updated in 2021 and late 2024. This latest transformation looks more extensive, hinting at a greater design and engineering overhaul. It diverges further from the conservative appearance of its predecessor and adopts a brasher, more upscale persona.

Lexus has highlighted that the new ES will feature cutting-edge electrification technology, in addition to improvements in cabin quietness and ride quality—traditional strengths of the model.

2026 Lexus ES: Other key changes

Lexus has highlighted that the new ES will feature cutting-edge electrification technology, in addition to improvements in cabin quietness and ride quality—traditional strengths of the model. Although details of the powertrain are kept secret, it is generally assumed that the sedan will be available in hybrid and potentially fully electric form. It's not known if the ES will move to a new platform or remain on an updated TNGA-K architecture shared with the Toyota Camry.

Also watch: Toyota Camry hybrid 2025 launched | What has changed? Price, Features, Engine, Mileage explained

Arguably the most interesting development is Lexus putting the ES in the role of its "global flagship." That title has set tongues wagging about the future of the LS, the brand's first-generation flagship sedan, launched in 1989. The existing LS, launched in 2017 and updated in 2020, is close to the end of its life cycle.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: