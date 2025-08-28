Next gen Kia Seltos spied in India, launch expected soon with updates

The Kia Seltos has been a steady seller since its arrival in 2019, shaping Kia’s presence in India. Now, a new-generation model is in the works, with prototypes spotted again on local roads. The test cars reveal a shape that is still recognisably Seltos, but one that has grown in size. Reports suggest the SUV could stretch about 100 mm longer, offering more cabin and boot space.

The camouflage hides most details, but the proportions and sharper stance suggest that Kia is aligning the Seltos with its newer global design language.

Design hints from larger Kia models

The camouflage hides most details, but the proportions and sharper stance suggest that Kia is aligning the Seltos with its newer global design language. The bonnet sits flatter, the grille looks broader, and the headlamps appear more vertical in layout. At the rear, slimmer lamps connected by a light bar echo styling cues from bigger Kia models. These are not radical changes, but shifts that nudge the Seltos closer to its global siblings.

Inside, more technology

The interiors are yet to be revealed in full, but reports suggest a more digital oriented setup for the upcoming model. A triple-screen arrangement, driver display, infotainment, and passenger screen is expected, something already seen in Kia’s newer EVs. Comfort-oriented features like ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging are likely to remain. Advanced driver assistance systems could also become standard on higher trims, reflecting the slow but steady move towards safety tech in this segment.

Engines: continuity with an addition

Kia is not likely to give up on its existing line-up of petrol and diesel engines for the new Seltos. What could be new would be the addition of a hybrid variant. While details remain under wraps, the hybrid could give Kia a broader appeal in a market that is still feeling its way between ICE and EVs.

Launch timeline

The new-generation Seltos is expected to debut globally in 2025, before coming to India in 2026. For Kia, updating the Seltos is crucial, it remains the brand’s mainstay in India’s crowded SUV segment. The refreshed model may not chase attention with headline-grabbing changes, but aims to hold on to relevance in a fast-moving market.

