Next gen Hyundai Venue to get level 2 ADAS and dual 12.3 inch screens: Confirmed

The next gen Hyundai Venue is all set to be launched on November 4th, 2025. Ahead of its launch, Hyundai has revealed that the upcoming sub compact SUV will feature level 2 ADAS features along with other key features. During the Hyundai Motor India Investor Day 2025, Tarun Garg, MD and CEO Designate, Hyundai Motor India, revealed that the production of the upcoming sub compact SUV has begun at the carmaker's Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.

During the Hyundai Motor India Investor Day 2025, Tarun Garg, MD and CEO Designate, Hyundai Motor India, revealed that the next gen Venue will feature level 2 ADAS features with sensor fusion technology.

The company stated that the next gen Venue will feature level 2 ADAS features with sensor fusion technology. This means that the new Venue will utilise radar, LiDAR, cameras and other sensors to improve object detection, tracking, and decision-making for ADAS capabilities. In contrast, the current gen Hyundai Venue comes equipped with level 1 ADAS features with a camera based system.

In addition to the ADAS capabilities, the next gen Hyundai Venue will also come with dual 12.3 inch screens in the cabin, one acting as the touchscreen infotainment system while the other as the instrument cluster.

The carmaker will also offer over the air updates for the vehicle system. Additionally, the second gen Hyundai Venue is claimed to underpin a stronger body structure to enhance safety, as stated by the carmaker.

Next gen Hyundai Venue: Design leaks

Earlier in the month, the second gen Hyundai Venue was spotted undisguised in South Korea, revealing the complete design of the sub compact SUV. The new Venue has a sportier and premium look than the current model. The rear has a full-width LED light bar, much like the updated Creta and Alcazar, and is placed within a contrasting black panel that also accommodates three lighting modules on both sides.

The Venue lettering is now prominently placed between the lamps, while the rear bumper features heavy dual-tone cladding that runs up onto the tailgate. Hyundai has also added L-shaped reflectors and sequential turn signals.

At the front, the design gets even more dramatic with a split headlamp layout. The slim LED strip on top mirrors Hyundai’s flagship Ioniq 9 SUV, while the quad-beam LED headlamps below echo the new Creta’s setup. The grille is significantly larger, housing rectangular inserts, and the front bumper appears chunkier with silver skid-plate detailing and functional air vents at both corners.

At the side, the SUV flaunts more chiseled bodywork with strong character lines and flared arches in the style of the Tucson and Exter. The presence of a rear quarter glass, silver-tipped C-pillar, and fresh 16-inch alloy wheels makes the Venue look even more enticing.

With a bold redesign and the promise of upgraded interiors and safety tech, Hyundai is looking to strengthen the Venue’s position as one of India’s most popular compact SUVs.

