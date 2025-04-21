Next gen Hyundai Venue N Line spied being tested in South Korea. Here's what to expect

The second generation Hyundai Venue , which is expected to be launched sometime in the second half of 2025, was earlier spotted being tested in South Korea. Now though, the sportier version of the upcoming sub compact SUV, the second gen Venue N Line has been spotted testing in South Korea. This version is expected to arrive at a later date after the standard model.

The Venue N Line has always been positioned as the performance-inspired version of Hyundai’s popular sub compact SUV. For the next-gen model, Hyundai seems to be sticking to that formula with some noticeable updates. Though the test mule was heavily camouflaged, tell-tale signs like red accents on the side moulding and roof rails suggest a more aggressive styling package.

Expect a redesigned front grille and new alloy wheels, this time wearing the N badge instead of the Hyundai logo. The rear is also expected to get red trim on the bumper, in addition to the usual dual-exhaust setup that has been inherited from the existing model.

Inside, the N Line will probably persist with red highlights and contrast stitching to further portray its sporty image. Hyundai will also likely fine-tune mechanical bits like suspension and brakes to provide a more taut driving experience.

The powertrain of the new Venue N Line is also likely to remain the same. It will be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 120 PS and 172 Nm, coupled with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission. (힐러 Healer TV/YT)

Second gen Hyundai Venue N Line: Expected features

The next-generation Venue is likely to bring a bunch of feature updates, most of which will be made available on the N Line too. Among the expected updates is possibly the addition of Level-2 ADAS, an improvement over the present camera-based Level-1 system. Spy photos have already displayed a test vehicle with a front radar module, suggesting features such as blind spot avoidance, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Other new additions may include ventilated seats and bigger infotainment screens, perhaps taken from newer variants such as the Creta and Alcazar.

Second gen Hyundai Venue N Line: Specs

