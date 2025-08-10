Next gen Hyundai Venue likely to be launched on October 24. Check details

Next gen Hyundai Venue is expected to be launched on October 24, 2025. The company recently revealed that it plans to launch a new car on October 24. As per industry speculation, this could be the next gen Hyundai Venue. The first generation of the sub compact SUV was launched in 2019 while a facelift was introduced in 2022. In its second generation form, the Hyundai Venue will continue to rival Skoda Kylaq , Kia Sonet , Maruti Suzuki Brezza and others.

Next gen Hyundai Venue: Design

Multiple spy shots of the upcoming second gen Hyundai Venue have surfaced online in recent times. Despite retaining the familiar boxy silhouette, several cosmetic updates are expected to give the upcoming Venue a new form. It will continue with a split LED DRL and headlamp setup but with a much more squared-off design. It appears to draw inspiration from the Hyundai Exter and Alcazar models; it is somehow more rugged, thanks to that front grille.

Front parking sensors, not present in the present Venue, were also seen on the test car. At the sides, the new alloy wheel design, more prominent black cladding, and more angular ORVMs depart from the present design. But the model still doesn't employ flush-type door handles.

At the rear, the new Venue will likely feature connected LED tail-lamps, a silver-finished bumper, and a black shark fin antenna—compared to the body-coloured one on the current car. Rear parking sensors, which are already featured on the current model, will likely be carried over.

Next gen Hyundai Venue: Features

The next-generation Venue is expected to receive significant cabin refinements. Some of those could include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera package, front ventilated seats, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen as seen on newer Hyundai models.

Other likely features on the list are automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and a Level 1 ADAS package, with options such as forward collision warning and lane keep assist. Basic features like rear parking sensors will still be standard.

Next gen Hyundai Venue: Specs

The new Venue will most likely carry over the same powertrain options. These would be a 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS/114 Nm), 1.0-litre turbo petrol (120 PS/172 Nm), and 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/250 Nm) powertrain options. Transmission choices will likely be a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT for specific variants.

