Next gen BMW M3 to debut newly developed six-cylinder engine alongside electric variant

BMW is preparing a major update for the next-generation M3 , introducing both an all-electric model and a redesigned gasoline-powered version. As the brand transitions into a new era of mobility, new information sheds light on how BMW plans to balance innovation with tradition.

Unlike the current S58 twin-turbo inline-six, the new engine will be developed specifically for this generation.

The upcoming electric M3 will be built on an 800-volt platform and is expected to churn out over 700 horsepower. BMW's goal isn’t merely rapid acceleration but a complete redefinition of handling and performance. According to a rport by Motor1, Dr. Mike Reichelt, head of BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, emphasized that the electric M3 is engineered to deliver unparalleled driving dynamics, thanks to BMW’s new "Heart of Joy" control unit. This state-of-the-art system controls the drivetrain, brakes, energy recovery, and steering, providing instant response and unprecedented precision.

Next gen BMW M3: New six cylinder petrol engine

For those not yet willing to go electric, there's some good news. In addition to the EV, BMW will sell a gasoline-powered M3 with an all-new six-cylinder engine. Unlike the current S58 twin-turbo inline-six, the new engine will be developed specifically for this generation. Although specific details are scarce, speculation suggests it could be a hybridized evolution of the existing S58, possibly matching the 700-horsepower figure of the electric model.

Crucially, BMW has no plans to downsize to a four-cylinder engine for the M3, reassuring traditionalists that performance and character remain a top priority.

According to Reichelt, BMW’s vision for the next M3 isn’t just about blistering 0 to 100 kmph times. It’s, instead, about designing a machine with a real-world, real-world handling, giving it stable, predictable dynamics through every corner without needing continuous correction.

The Neue Klasse 3 Series is set to debut later this year, with sales beginning in early 2026 in the global markets. However, the petrol powered M3 variant will arrive a bit later, likely hitting the roads towards the end of 2026 or early 2027.

