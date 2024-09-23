Nexon, XUV 3XO-rival Skoda Kylaq to be unveiled on…

Skoda Auto India is all set to unveil its first sub compact SUV, Kylaq on November 6, 2024. The project was announced by the company in February 2025. The Skoda Kylaq is expected to go on sale in January 2025. Earlier Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, hinted that the Skoda Kylaq will be priced competitively to be able to compete with other popular models.

The Skoda Kylaq will be the first sub compact SUV offering from the Czech manufacturer. It is likely to be priced competitively to be able to compete

“Our focus is on the sub-four metre segment which holds the highest sales potential, making it essential for Skoda to capture significant market share. The all-new SUV represents our boldest effort to penetrate this segment with a locally developed and named car. Kylaq’s price range will be at par with other SUVs made by Indian carmakers," Janeba said.

The Skoda Kylaq will underpin the Skoda-VW’s MQB A0 IN platform. However, unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, which have the VW counterparts in the form of Taigun and Virtus, the Kylaq will be the only product in the sub compact SUV space, with Volkswagen not intending to offer a product in the segment. Prior to the unveiling of the Skoda Kylaq, multiple spy shots of the first sub compact SUV from the Czech manufacturer have been seen.

Also Read : Skoda reveals launch timeline for Enyaq, Elroq. Bats for hybrid cars in India

The spy shots reveal few details about the SUV, which has so far been shown by the carmaker in various sketches. The spy shots hint that the SUV is likely to come with a bolder grille at the front with slim LED headlights as well as DRLs. At the rear, the SUV will get LED taillight units and a chunky bumper. On the inside, the SUV will get three headrests in the second row.

Skoda Kylaq: Expected features

The details on the Skoda Kylaq’s feature list remain scarce. However, it is expected to come with a panoramic sunroof, as suggested by a recent spy shot of the SUV. It is likely to become the second SUV in the segment after the Mahindra XUV 3XO to get this feature. Besides this, the Kylaq is also expected to get automatic climate control, wireless charging and wireless connectivity among others.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq SUV latest spy shots reveal key features, to launch in 2025

Skoda Kylaq: Expected powertrain

Skoda is likely to offer the Kylaq SUV with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine under its hood. The engine could come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter unit. Expect the Kylaq SUV to offer around 114 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of peak torque.

Skoda Kylaq: Key rivals

Skoda's aim to enter the sub-compact SUV segment is to capture a share of the larger pie currently held by popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: