Nexon to Safari, Tata offers discounts on its cars across range. Here's how much

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2024, 07:38 AM
2023 Tata Nexon facelift
2023 Tata Nexon facelift
Tata Motors is offering discounts on its cars across the range. In an attempt to boost sales, the homegrown car manufacturer has started offering discounts on both electric vehicles as well as internal combustion engine-propelled models. The carmaker is offering up to 1.35 lakh discounts on its cars across the range, which will be available till June end.

While the popular fossil fuel-powered models like Tata Tiago, Altroz, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier are available with benefits of up to 55,000 on select variants, electric cars from the company like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV are available with benefits of up to 1.35 lakh. The benefits include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage bonuses, corporate discounts etc.

Over the last two months, passenger vehicle sales in India have been impacted due to various reasons. While the uncertainty involving the general election impacted the business in the industry, the heat wave too discouraged a large number of consumers from going to showrooms and buying new cars, which resulted in sluggish growth in the industry. Tata Motors was not immune from this as well. The automaker posted a marginal two per cent growth in May 2024 with 75,173 units sold last month, as compared to 73,448 units registered in the same month a year ago.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India 2024

Tata Motors: Discounts on petrol, diesel and CNG cars

Tata Tiago, the most affordable car in the automaker's product portfolio is available in both petrol, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain technology options. The petrol variant of the car is available with discounts of up to 60,000, which comprises cash benefits of 35,000, up to 20,000 exchange bonus and up to 5,000 corporate discount. The CNG variant of the car is available with a combined benefit of up to 50,000, which includes a 25,000 cash discount, exchange bonus amounting up to 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to 5,000.

Tata Tigor, the compact sedan from the brand is available with discounts ranging up to 55,000 for the petrol variant, which includes a cash discount of 30,000, an exchange bonus of up to 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to 5,000. The CNG variant is available with benefits of up to 50,000, comprising 25,000 of cash discount, exchange bonus of up to 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to 5,000.

Tata Motors' premium hatchback Altroz is available with up to 50,000 benefits for the petrol and diesel variants. These benefits include a cash discount of 25,000, up to 20,000 exchange bonus, and up to 5,000 corporate discount. The CNG variants of the Altroz get up to 40,000 benefits.

The bestselling model of Tata Motors, the Nexon compact SUV fetches discounts of up to 25,000, comprising a scrappage or exchange bonus of up to 20,000 along with a corporate discount of 5,000. Tata Harrier and Safari are available with benefits of up to 30,000, including an exchange bonus of up to 30,000.

Watch: 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?

Tata Motors: Discounts on electric cars

Just like the petrol, diesel and CNG cars, Tata Motors is offering discounts on its electric cars as well. Tata Nexon EV, which is the most popular offering from the brand in the EV segment is fetching up to 1.35 lakh benefits. The SUV comes with cash discounts of up to 85,000 on select variants.

Tata Tiago EV, which is the most affordable electric car from the automaker is available with a discount of up to 95,000. The long-range trim is available with benefits worth 75,000, while the mid-range model comes with benefits of up to 60,000. Punch EV is the latest electric car from the automaker launched last year, which comes available with benefits of up to 10,000, bringing down the sticker price of this electric SUV.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2024, 07:38 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

