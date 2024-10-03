Newly launched Kia Carnival garners nearly 2,800 bookings before launch

The new-generation Kia Carnival has already received 2,796 bookings before the launch, the automaker revealed at the launch. The new-gen Kia Carnival has been launched and is priced at ₹63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Much larger in proportions with a more luxurious cabin, the new offering is a major step up from its predecessor and also arrives initially in a fully loaded spec with a seven-seater configuration.

The new Kia Carnival limousine is being brought as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which would explain the steep pricing on the new generation version. Kia will locally assemble the model at a later date, which should bring prices down by a substantial margin. Even then, the new Carnival will be significantly more expensive than the Toyota Innova Hycross. That said, the model is also significantly more accessible compared to other luxury limousines including the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

The new Kia Carnival arrives with captain seats in the second row with sliding and reclining functions. It also gets heating, ventilation and extendable leg support

2024 Kia Carnival Highlights

India gets the facelifted new-gen Kia Carnival that arrived globally last year. Exterior highlights include the new ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps with L-shaped LED DRLs, new 18-inch alloy wheels, and new taillights connected by an LED lightbar across the tailgate. The new offering measures over 5 metres long, which gives it a sizeable road presence. The luxury MPV is offered in two colour options for India - Glacier White Pearl and Fusion Black, while the cabin gets two dual-tone interior colours - Navy and Misty Gray, and Tuscan and Umber.

On the feature front, the new Kia Carnival gets all the bells and whistles including the curved display with dual 12.3-inch screens, a 4-spoke steering wheel, dual electric sunroofs, three-zone climate, an 11-inch head-up display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and wireless charging pads. The second row gets captain seats with sliding and reclining functions. It also gets heating, ventilation and extendable leg support. The cabin further gets sunshade curtains, electrically sliding doors, and a powered tailgate.

The new Carnival Limousine comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS with 23 active and passive safety systems including Forward Collision Advance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, smart cruise control with stop/go and more. The model also gets eight airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC with Hill Assist Control, 360-degree cameras and a lot more.

