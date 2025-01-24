Newly launched BMW iX1 LWB is different from the standard electric SUV. Check what's new

BMW Group India recently unveiled the iX1 long wheelbase (LWB) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 marking a significant step in the brand's electric vehicle strategy. The locally assembled model gets several improvements over its predecessor which marks it as a compelling option in the electric SUV segment.

1 Design and dimensions The LWB version of the all-new BMW X1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car. The passengers sitting in the rear seat get more room to spread their legs with the extended legroom. Design-wise the X1 LWB does not stray away much from what the standard X1 looks like. Additionally, the SUV rides on 18-inch M-Light alloy wheels with a double-spoke design.

2 Range and performance The iX1 LWB now features a single-motor setup (iX1 eDrive20L) instead of the dual-motors offered on the preceding model. This single-motor setup delivers a claimed MIDC range of 531 km which is a substantial improvement over the 440 km (WLTP) range of the previous dual-motor model. With this change, the power output of the SUV also gets reduced to 201 bhp and the twist produced now stands at 250 Nm. This further impacts the acceleration, the extended SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds. The vehicle supports DC fast charging up to 130 kW and AC charging up to 11 kW.

3 Interior and features The interior maintains the modern and premium feel of the standard iX1, featuring a driver-focused cockpit. The seats are upholstered in Veganza leather for a sustainable and luxurious touch. There's a dual-screen setup comprising a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch driver display providing intuitive control over various vehicle functions. Key features include a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, and a comprehensive suite of safety features such as multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake and a parking assistant package.

5 Rivals The BMW iX1 LWB rivals the similar SUVs including the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQA, Volvo EX40, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

