New-generation Mercedes-Benz C-class world premiere on February 23

2 min read . 06:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • New generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will compete with Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Jaguar XE.
  • The new Mercedes-benz C-Class gets updated MBUX infotainment system.

The new generation Mercedes-Benz C-class sedan is scheduled to be unveiled on 23rd February 2021. Built on a new version of the Mercedes MRA platform, the new generation C-class sedan comes with a host of design updates at the exterior and new features inside the cabin. Overall, both the exterior and cabin have received redesigning touch.

In terms of styling, the new generation Mercedes-Benz C-class sedan gets a design evolution as compared to the outgoing model. A revised front profile, more angular LED headlamps are there. Dimensionally the new model remains similar to the outgoing C-class sedan. The structure is built of a high-strength steel and aluminum combination. The automaker claims that the new model supports more advanced electrical architecture with a 48V system.

Other updates for the model include a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension with adaptive damping. As the German luxury carmaker claims, the new MRA architecture will underpin the C-class sedan, estate, coupe, and cabriolet, besides the new GLC and GLC Coupe also.

Inside the cabin amid the host of updates, the new generation C-class sedan will get an updated MBUX infotainment system. It gets new Drive Pilot autonomous driving technology.

The powertrain lineup for the fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-class sedan in international markets will comprise four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with a choice of EQ Boost mild-hybrid and EQ Power plug-in hybrid functions. The AMG performance variants will get a 2.0-liter V8 engine.

The new C-class, codenamed as W206, will compete with rivals like Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Jaguar XE. Mercedes-Benz India will introduce it in the future but there is no specific timeframe revealed yet. In 2021, Mercedes-Benz aims to launch 15 models in India including new ones, updated versions. The new generation C-class is going to be one of them.