New-generation Hyundai Verna garners over 8,000 bookings

The new-generation Hyundai Verna finally went on sale this week and the much-anticipated sedan garnered over 8,000 pre-bookings even before the launch, the company announced. The new Verna gets a complete overhaul over its predecessor with several segment-leading features and Hyundai is confident of a 2x growth in volume for the all-new offering. Prices for the 2023 Verna start from ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is longer and wider than its predecessor and sports the best-in-class wheelbase measuring 2670 mm. The automaker says emphasis has been placed on improving the rear seat legroom with the added length. The design language can be a bit polarising with the parametric grille and split headlamps with the LED DRLs running the breath of the bonnet. The profile looks sharp with the Z-shaped character lines, while the rear gets sharply-styled LED taillights extending across the boot lid. The model rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the top variants.

The climate control switches double up for the infotainment system as well on the new Verna

Power comes from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on the lower trims that develops 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque, while paired with either a 6-speed manual and a CVT (or IVT in Hyundai speak) unit. The top trims are available with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT unit. The Verna turbo petrol is also the most powerful sedan in its class beating the VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI variants, which previously held that title.

Other segment-first features on the new-gen Verna include front parking sensors, heated front seats, and switchable controls for the infotainment and climate control system. The cabin gets a beige and black theme on the non-turbo variants along with dual 10.25-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The sedan also comes with ambient lighting, wireless charging, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, leather upholstery and more.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is available in seven monotones and two dual-tone colour options. Bookings are open across dealerships and online while deliveries are set to begin in a few days from now. The Verna has always been a strong contender in the segment and the latest iteration puts up a strong fight against its rivals including the Honda City, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

