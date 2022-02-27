Copyright © HT Media Limited
New-generation Honda CR-V looks significantly different, reveals patent image

The new-generation Honda CR-V looks much more stylish than the outgoing model.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 03:28 PM
New Honda CR-V gets a completely redesigned front fascia. (Image: Instagram/Kurdistan automotive blog)

Honda CR-V is one of the bestselling crossovers from the brand around the world, and now it is ready to receive a whole new generational makeover. Honda has already filed a patent of the new generation CR-V that has been leaked online via Instagram channel Kurdistan automotive blog, giving us a clear idea how it would look like.

(Also Read: Planning to buy a new car? Brace for price hikes and long waiting period)

The new-generation Honda CR-V appears sharper and more stylish as compared to the outgoing model. It gets a sharp-looking front fascia with sleek headlamps that come with integrated LED daytime running lights. There is a large black hexagonal front grille with bold looking mesh pattern. The front bumper of the car looks sculpted.

Moving to the side profile, the new generation Honda CR-V gets sporty alloy wheels, black cladding, turn indicator integrated ORVMs, a large greenhouse panel. The rear too comes with a sporty look with sleek LED taillights and a sculpted tailgate.

The cabin of the new-generation Honda CR-V has not been revealed. However, expect it to get ample restyling touches and a host of new premium features. Overall, Honda appears to have given the new generation CR-V a whole revising touch to make it more appealing and premium looking. Powertrain details of the next-generation Honda CR-V are yet to be revealed.

Honda CR-V has had a bitter-sweet experience in the Indian market. When the Japanese automaker first launched the car in India, it didn't receive much response from buyers, eventually resulting in discontinuation. Later the car brand again reintroduced the CR-V in India a few years back. However, this time too the response was not very inspiring for the brand. Hence, the car has been discontinued again in India. It is to be seen if Honda considers bringing the new generation CR-V in India again.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 03:28 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda CR-V Honda CRV CRV SUV
