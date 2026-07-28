New-Gen Toyota Hilux Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Variants, And Specs

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The Toyota Hilux has always been a different kind of Toyota in India: less family SUV, more lifestyle tool for people who want real toughness, proper 4x4 hardware and a strong dose of character. The 2026 next-generation model is now ready to carry that formula forward, but with a sharper design, a much smarter cabin and a longer feature list aimed at making the pickup feel more relevant in a market that has changed a lot since the current truck arrived.
Toyota brought the Hilux to India on 20 January 2022, bringing in a CKD model assembled at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The company pitched it as a lifestyle utility vehicle developed with Indian conditions in mind, rather than just a rebadged import.
The Hilux sits in a very specific corner of the market, where image, off-road credibility and mechanical robustness matter as much as practicality. It is Toyota’s lifestyle pickup for buyers who want something more adventurous than just a family SUV and more refined than just a workhorse. However, it is also revered by a very different ‘enthusiast’ audience in the Indian market.
While the new Hilux is set to arrive today, the current model already packs plenty of capability. It uses a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine that develops 201 bhp, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Torque stands at 420 Nm with the manual and rises to 500 Nm in the automatic. Every Hilux sold in India gets a four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing. It also offers 216 mm of ground clearance, can wade through up to 700 mm of water, and features a 29-degree approach angle, making it one of the most off-road-focused pickups available in the country.
Design: A more upright "Tough X Agile" design language, slim horizontal LED headlamps, and styling that is inspired from the latest Land Cruiser.
Powertrain: The 2.8-litre turbo-diesel is expected to continue, likely paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system for better efficiency.
Cabin: A significantly more premium interior with a bigger touchscreen and modern connected features.
Chassis: Body-on-frame construction carries over, so the go-anywhere toughness isn't going anywhere.
India got the Hilux relatively late in its global story, the outgoing generation went on sale here a little over four years ago, priced from roughly ₹28.52 lakh to ₹36 lakh (ex-showroom), pitched as a lifestyle pickup rather than a pure workhorse. Its only real direct rival in the segment has been the Isuzu V-Cross, though it's also often cross-shopped against monocoque SUVs in a similar price band.
Which brings us to today: barely eight months after the ninth-generation Hilux made its global debut in November 2025, Toyota is fast-tracking its India launch, making India one of the earliest markets worldwide to get the new truck.
One of the biggest milestones in the Hilux's history came in 2004 with the seventh-generation model. It was developed under Toyota's Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) project, which also spawned the Fortuner SUV and the Innova MPV. That shared architecture continues to influence Toyota's utility vehicles in many markets today.
Few pickup trucks have achieved the global recognition of the Hilux. Today, it is sold in more than 180 countries and is used everywhere from farms and construction sites to mining operations and off-road expeditions. Its reputation for reliability has made it one of Toyota's most iconic global products.
The name "Hilux" is a combination of the words "High" and "Luxury." While the original model was developed as a practical pickup, Toyota wanted it to offer more comfort than conventional light commercial vehicles of its time. Over the decades, the Hilux has transformed from a basic work truck into a lifestyle pickup in many markets.
Toyota’s new-gen Hilux is going to finally take a new shape today, and this HT Auto will track every important detail as the launch unfolds. The current Hilux has always played a niche but fascinating role in India, so the big question today is how much Toyota has changed it. And will it succeed at keeping the 'lifestyle pickup's' fanbase intact?
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.