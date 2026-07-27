New-gen Toyota Hilux launching in India tomorrow: Price expectation

Toyota has been teasing the new-generation Hilux pickup truck in India for the last few days. The new generational avatar of the mighty pickup truck is all set for launch on July 28. The upcoming iteration of the Toyota Hilux will be based on the same body-on-frame IMV platform as the outgoing model. The teasers have revealed a fw interesting details about the upcoming model's design and features.

The new generation Toyota Hilux is expected to come commanding a premium over the current model, which is priced between ₹ 28.52 lakh and ₹ 36 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Toyota Hilux pickup truck will come with bold Toyota lettering, LED lights, black wheels, and roll bars. Expect the India-spec Hilux to come with a double cab configuration. Inside the cabin, the pickup truck will come with dual screens and plenty of physical switchgear.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Expected price

The current Toyota Hilux is priced between ₹28.52 lakh and ₹36 lakh (ex-showroom), in India. The new generation model is expected to come commanding a premium over that. Expect it to come priced between ₹30 lakh and ₹38 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Exterior changes

The 2026 Toyota Hilux will come incorporating a plethora of changes inside out, as the teasers have revealed. The new model will come wearing a new exterior paint, in the form of a bright Orange or Bronze shade, as showcased by the OEM in the teasers. The key updates will include a new silver skid plate, a honeycomb centre grille, and Toyota lettering on a Black piece of plastic trim between the sleek LED headlamps. The front fascia looks flat and bold compared to the outgoing model.

The new Toyota Hilux will come with Black rims and wheel arches, and roll bars behind the main cabin. There will be a shark fin antenna on the roof. If the India-spec model carries the design elements of the international market-spec Hilux, then the rear will get Toyota lettering in large font across the tailgate, vertically oriented LED taillights with LED DRLs. Also, the rear bumper will come with an integrated step to ensure easy access to the cargo bed.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Interior changes

Toyota has not revealed the interior of the upcoming India-spec new-generation Hilux. Expect it to continue with the double-cab chassis as the outgoing model. The interior is expected to get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with blocky-looking Toyota branding at the centre, dual 12.3-inch screens comprising a touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster. It will come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, a surround-view camera system, and a plethora of storage spaces.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Powertrain

Toyota is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the ninth-generation Hilux. However, it is likely to continue with the same engine and gearbox as the outgoing model. This means the new Hilux would come powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 201 bhp peak power and maximum torque between 420 Nm and 500 Nm. Transmission options would include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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