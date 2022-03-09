New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced that it has commenced the pre-launch bookings of the new Glanza which is slated to go on sale in India on March 15th. The company has opened order books for the upcoming hatchback at a token amount of ₹11,000.

The bookings can be done at the company's official webpage or at any of the authorised Toyota dealerships. The new Glanza will make its debut in India as the most affordable Toyota car, although it will be just a rebranded version of the newly launched Maruti Baleno.

The Fortuner-maker has announced that the new Glanza will be made available in both Manual (MT) as well as Automatic Transmissions (AMT) and will source power from the familiar ‘K-Series engine’ with a power output of 66 KW (89 PS).

Sharing his thoughts on the opening of bookings, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking for an advanced yet an affordable option. We whole heartedly thank our customers for placing their trust and faith on Toyota Glanza over the last few years. Launching Toyota Glanza in 2019, was an important milestone in Toyota’s India journey as this product brought along many first time Toyota buyers, and existing Toyota customers, especially from Tier II and III markets."

While the launch is yet a week away, the company has teased some of the key features of the new Glanza. The car will receive a new-age head-up display, 360-degree camera and a new infotainment system with smartphone (Apple & Android) connectivity features. That said, the car will also be equipped with 6 airbags which are also found on the newly introduced Maruti Baleno.

The company further adds that it managed to sell over 66,000 units of the Baleno till date since launch. “Till date, the Toyota Glanza has sold over 66,000 units which is a testimony to the fact that Toyota has become a lot more affordable and accessible proposition for the Indian car buyers. With the cool & captivating new Glanza, we will continue to focus on offering the best customer experience and best affordability by improving customer convenience and ensuring better sales and after sales services satisfaction", added sood.

The new Glanza will be offered with a warranty of 3 years/100,000 Kms and the option of warranty extension of up to 5 years/220,000 Kms.

