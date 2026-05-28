New-gen Tata Tiago launched at 4.69 lakhs, gets 360 camera & paddle shifters

Tata Motors has updated one of its bestselling hatchbacks with a fresh look for 2026. The new-gen Tata Tiago has been introduced in the indian automotive space bearing a price tag of ₹4.69 lakhs (starting, ex-showroom). With the new updates, Tata Motors has focused heavily on transforming the hatchback's safety, appearance and adding useful convenience features for buyers.

The Tata Tiago was first introduced in the Indian markets in 2016, and today, 10 years later, it has come a long way. It is now being offered with segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and even paddle shifters. The new-gen Tiago will be offered in 6 variants, namely Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative and Creative+.

New-gen Tata Tiago: Dimensions and safety

The Tiago continues to measure 3,767 mm in length and rides on a 2,400 mm wheelbase with 170 mm ground clearance.

Safety equipment is now stronger, too. Six airbags are standard across the range, along with a blind view monitor, cruise control, ESP, and traction control.

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New-gen Tata Tiago: Powertrain and transmissions

Under the hood, the Tiago continues with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on the X-Alfa architecture. It makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and is paired with a five-speed manual or AMT. The AMT version also gets paddle shifters, which Tata says is a segment-first feature at this price point. A CNG option is also available.

New-gen Tata Tiago: Exterior and colour options

The most obvious change is at the front, where the Tiago now gets sleeker LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a redesigned bumper. Tata has also given the 15-inch alloy wheels a fresh look.

At the rear, the hatchback adopts a full-width tail lamp treatment that creates a connected appearance, even though the middle section is not illuminated. The tail lamps themselves now use LED elements, which gives the car a more modern look.

Tata has also expanded the colour palette. The new shades are Pangong Pulse, Varanasi Vibrance, and Sobo Surge. These are offered alongside the existing Pure Grey, Pristine White, and Daytona Grey options.

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New-gen Tata Tiago: Interior and features

Inside, the Tiago now features a completely new cabin layout. The highlight is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is paired with a fully digital instrument cluster and a dual-tone interior theme.

The feature list has also grown substantially. Tata now offers wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, auto-folding ORVMs, and USB Type-C ports for both rows. On AMT variants, the centre console gets a dial-based gear selector instead of the usual gear stalk.

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