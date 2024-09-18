New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB India launch confirmed for October 9

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB made its India debut recently and the luxury sedan will now arrive as early as next month. Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that the new-gen E-Class LWB will be launched on October 9, 2024. Bookings for the new offering have commenced at dealerships while deliveries will begin in a few weeks after the launch. The new E-Class gets a comprehensive update coming closer than ever to the larger S-Class.

The sixth generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will arrive in India in the long-wheelbase guise, as a direct rival to the recently launched new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB. The sedan will arrive with petrol and diesel engine options and will be offered in two variants - E 200 and E 220d. The new E-Class is 13 mm taller and 14 mm longer than the model it replaces, while the wheelbase has grown further by 15 mm.

Also Read : 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB arrives in India: How to ‘best’ a bestseller

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets a comfier rear seat with additional legroom and reclining seats

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Specifications

Powering the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will be the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor tuned for 194 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, diesel power will come from the 2.0-litre oil burner churning out 197 bhp and 400 Nm. Both engines will come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard.

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Features

Visually, the new E-Class gets a complete revamp including a bolder front sporting a fresh set of LED headlamps, a new S-Class-inspired grille, flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, and new 3D LED taillights. The cabin sports the latest “Superscreen" layout with a 12.2-inch digital instrument console, a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MBUX UI, and an additional display for the front passenger.

Watch: 2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB first look: The best-selling luxury car aims to better itself

The sedan also gets power-reclining rear seats with an ottoman function, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, a Level-2 ADAS suite, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, electric sun blinds and more.

Details on the pricing and availability will be announced at the time of launch. Make sure to watch this space for all the details.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: