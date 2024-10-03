New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB begins local assembly in India ahead of launch

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) local assembly has begun at the automaker’s facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The all-new offering is all set to be launched on October 9, 2024, and has grown in proportions while sporting an evolutionary design and a plethora of new features. The new E-Class will take on the new-gen BMW 5 Series LWB in the segment, which went on sale earlier this year.

Made In India New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

The new-generation E-Class LWB is being built at Mercedes-Benz India’s facility in Chakan. The model gets a new body shop automated line for the rear floor. It also gets robotics, intelligent automation and state-of-the-art joining technologies for body shop production. The German automaker says it is supported by a “robust supply chain" for the E-Class, enabling its “make in India" processes.

India is the first right-hand drive market globally to get the E-Class in the long-wheelbase avatar

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: What's New

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is 13 mm taller and 14 mm longer than the model it replaces, while the wheelbase has grown further by 15 mm. It will be available with petrol and diesel engine options. It will be offered in two trims - E 200 and E 220d. The E 200 draws power from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor tuned for 194 bhp and 320 Nm. The E 220d uses a 2.0-litre diesel with 197 bhp and 400 Nm. Both engines will come paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Features

The new E-Class LWB gets a more tech-friendly cabin with the MBUX Super-screen with a 12.2-inch digital console, a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a third display for the front passenger. The passenger can stream their data for gaming, TV programs, and streaming videos without disturbing the driver. The model also gets a centre airbag that protects the driver and front passenger from colliding in the event of a side collision. It is installed in the seat cushion on the driver’s seat.

