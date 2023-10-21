New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB breaks cover, India launch next year

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the new-generation E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB) in China, bringing more legroom and comfort to the popular luxury saloon. The sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class made its global debut earlier this year for global markets, while the latest E-Class LWB (internal codename V214) will be sold in select markets. However, this version holds more context for India as Mercedes retails the long-wheelbase E-Class here. India was the first right-hand drive market to get E-Class LWB.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB measures 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width and 1,493 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3,094 mm. This makes it 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider than the outgoing model. The 15 mm longer wheelbase contributes majorly to the 18 mm increase in length.

The cabin and features remain the same on the 2024 E-Class LWB barring the reclining seats and ottoman feature for the rear occupants

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB looks identical to the standard wheelbase version. The obvious difference is the elongated rear door with a quarter glass positioned behind the rear door, as against being integrated into the rear door with the rear window. The longer wheelbase brings more legroom and knee room to the E-Class LWB, while the cabin will carry over the same interior trims and features from the standard version. The China-spec version gets powered reclining rear seats with an ottoman function, which should make its way to India.

The sedan also gets an ambient lighting system wrapping the rear seats, while the rear headrests get a neck heating function and a ‘Boss’ button, which lets the rear seat passenger slide and fold the front passenger for even more room. The rear centre armrest also gets a wireless charging pad for two phones.

Familiar bits include the Superscreen with three integrated screens - a 12.2-inch digital console, a 14.4-inch infotainment unit and a third screen for the passenger. That said, it needs to be seen if this feature will make its way to the Indian market. The new-gen E-Class goes big on tech and gets the third-generation MBUX operating system. The international-spec version uses artificial intelligence to automate certain comfort-oriented functions.

China will get a six-cylinder petrol engine on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB but India can expect the six-cylinder diesel to be the mainstay here with the 350d. The automaker will also offer a four-cylinder petrol, while a four-cylinder diesel will be available on the lower variants. The E-Class LWB also gets an air suspension and a rear-wheel-steering system that can turn the rear wheels by up to 4.5 degrees.

The E-Class is a bestseller for Mercedes-Benz India and has become an extremely important model in the German automaker’s portfolio. The new-generation E-Class LWB has been confirmed to arrive in India in the second half of 2024.

