New-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA long-wheelbase revealed at Shanghai Motor Show 2025

Mercedes-Benz recently took the wraps off the new-generation CLA sedan, and the luxury offering now has a long-wheelbase iteration specifically for the Chinese market. The automaker has revealed the new Mercedes-Benz CLA long-wheelbase at Auto Shanghai 2025, bringing some extra legroom along with more market-specific changes to the entry-level luxury sedan.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA L remains specific to the Chinese market for now but it's a possibility that the automaker will develop a right-hand drive version for India in the future.

Mercedes-Benz CLA L Revealed For China

Dubbed as the new Mercedes-Benz CLA L, the long-wheelbase iteration follows the same design language as the global model that debuted in March. The wheelbase on the new CLA L has grown by 75 mm, while the overall length is up by 40 mm. This makes the model longer than the C-Class at 4,763 mm, while the wheelbase is nearly identical too.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA L not only gets a longer wheelbase but several China-specific features including select apps and voice assistant

The cabin remains identical to the new CLA with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch infotainment system, and a 14-inch front passenger display. However, the system runs a new in-house developed MB.OS with the software optimised for the Chinese market. There’s also a new MBUX voice assistant based on the Chinese AI tool DouBao. Other China-specific features include ‘Just Talk’ that lets users in any seat of the vehicle interact with the car with the voice assistant in native Chinese and English languages.

The additional legroom at the rear comes with a unique rear seat with a cushion that’s been extended by 10 mm for more leg support. The rear seats also offer softer bolstering for more balance and comfort. Other notable features include Dolby Atmos spatial audio, while the navigation system incorporates features like lane-level navigation, 3D mapping and traffic signal timers, with the latter possible thanks to local provider AMAP’s data.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA L will be available in China with a rear-wheel-mounted electric motor producing 268 bhp and a range of 866 km (CLTC) on a single charge

Mercedes-Benz CLA L Specifications

Mercedes has confirmed that the new CLA L for China will be available with all-electric propulsion in China. The company promises a range of 866 km (CLTC) on a single charge. It will be able to support fast charging up to 320 kW, which will allow 370 km of range in 10 minutes. Power will come from the rear-mounted electric motor tuned for 200 kW (268 bhp).

It’s unclear as to which version of the CLA will make its way to the Indian market. Mercedes-Benz has been instrumental in bringing the long wheelbase versions of its luxury cars, a trend picked up by other manufacturers as well. It’ll be interesting to see if the CLA gets a right-hand drive LWB version specifically for India, when it arrives next year.

