New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launch next week

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift arrived in India in May this year and the automaker is now gearing up to introduce the CNG variant of the popular hatchback. Dealerships suggest the new-gen Swift CNG is likely to arrive as early as next week bringing the more sustainable and pocket-friendly alternative to the model. The new Swift has been off to a flying start right from the launch and the new CNG variant is only expected to catapult volumes further.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: What To Expect?

The new-gen Swift gets a host of upgrades but the biggest of all is to the powertrain with the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E naturally aspirated petrol engine. Compared to the predecessor’s 1.2-litre K-Series four-cylinder petrol, the new motor is optimised for better fuel efficiency. For the CNG variant, the new Z12E motor will be detuned to adapt to the dry fuel and the Swift will be the first vehicle to get this engine and CNG combination, which will eventually make its way to other Maruti cars in the future.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Altroz 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.16 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons

Maruti could introduce the new-gen Swift in higher variants to take on newer rivlas

Expect to see the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG command a premium of about ₹80,000-90,000 over and above the petrol variants. The automaker could introduce the Swift CNG in higher variants to take on the competition coming from the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Punch. Notably, both Tata Motors and Hyundai have been using twin-cylinder CNG kits on their cars to offer a more usable boot on its CNG-powered cars. It’ll be interesting to see if Maruti makes the switch with the new Swift CNG.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki CNG models contribute over one-third of total sales. Check details

Watch: New Swift 2024 Review: Is it swifter with new engine? | What's new in 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift?

Maruti Suzuki holds the lion’s share in the Indian CNG passenger vehicle category. The automaker previously revealed that CNG models contribute bout 34 per cent of its total sales. Expect the number to grow even further with the new Swift CNG, which remains a preferred choice amongst buyers. It’ll also aid the company achieve its target of selling 6 lakh CNG vehicles in FY2025, against 4.5 lakh units sold in FY2024.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: