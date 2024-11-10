New Maruti Suzuki Dzire aims for larger global market pie, aims these countries

Maruti Suzuki aims to enhance its export business in Middle-East and Latin American markets with the upcoming new generation Dzire sedan, which is slated to launch on November 11 . The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan comes with a wide range of updates compared to the outgoing model. The carmaker is targeting markets like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Mexico and other Latin American countries with the new Dzire.

The sedan segment in India has been witnessing a shrinking market share over the last couple of years, with the space being occupied rapidly by SUVs and crossovers. With the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki hopes to enhance its market share in the domestic market as well.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Aura 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Latest Dzire becomes first Maruti to achieve perfect five-star Global NCAP crash test rating

Speaking about the product strategy around the Dzire, Maruti Suzuki India's Executive Director of Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti said that with the new Dzire, the auto company eyes more than three lakh units export numbers in this financial year. "We have been growing (exports) at a rate of about 11.9 per cent in the first seven months of the financial year and we hope to continue on that momentum. So we hope to do more than about 3 lakh car exports within this financial year," He told PTI. "We hope to increase our exports also because, with the new sleek design, technologies, six airbags, as standard, it is being widely accepted in the market," he further added.

Bharti further added that just about four years ago, Maruti Suzuki's exports were less than one lakh per annum. While the automaker is exporting several models globally to different markets, the Dzire is expected to play a crucial role. "So, now we'll be doing about three times of that, and by the turn of the decade, we hope to multiply it another three times over to something like 8 lakh units a year," Bharti added. Elaborating on the export strategy, Bharti said that one of the biggest enablers of Maruti Suzuki's increasing exports is more models in more geographies. "So, we are adding the number of models, and we are adding the markets also," he said.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is exporting passenger vehicles to Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Besides that, it aims to re-enter Europe as well. "At some point in time, we will re-enter Europe and Japan also with the upcoming electric SUV eVitara," Bharti said.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: