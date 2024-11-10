HT Auto
New Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sedan Aims For Larger Global Market Pie, Targets Middle East & Latin America

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire aims for larger global market pie, aims these countries

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Nov 2024, 09:57 AM
Maruti Suzuki India aims to tap markets like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Mexico and other Latin American countries with its new generation Dzire sub-compact sedan.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
The fourth-generation Dzire has become the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to get a five-star crash rating from Global NCAP. Global NCAP conducts crash tests on global car models to assess each on the basis of adult and child safety parameters, as well as for pedestrain safety.
Global NCAP says that Maruti Suzuki had voluntarily sent the latest Dzire for crash tests. The new Dzire will launch in India on November 11.
The structure and footwell area inside the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was rated as stable during the tests. The sedan now offers six airbags as standard across all variants.
In the frontal-impact test, Global NCAP concluded that the adult occupant (a dummy placed in the vehicle) had full protection to the chest and head while child occupant (again, a dummy) had good protection.
In the side-impact tests, the fourth-gen Dzire from Maruti Suzuki offered ‘good protection’ for head, chest, abdomen and pelvis.
In the side-pole impact test, the protection for head, abdomen and pelvis was found to be good, although protection for chest here was marginal.
File photo: The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire had failed to impress in the Global NCAP tests. It had secured just two stars in the tests.
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is all set to launch in India on November 11. It will arrive with a revamped design, modern aesthetic, and more features.
Maruti Suzuki aims to enhance its export business in Middle-East and Latin American markets with the upcoming new generation Dzire sedan, which is slated to launch on November 11. The new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan comes with a wide range of updates compared to the outgoing model. The carmaker is targeting markets like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Mexico and other Latin American countries with the new Dzire.

The sedan segment in India has been witnessing a shrinking market share over the last couple of years, with the space being occupied rapidly by SUVs and crossovers. With the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki hopes to enhance its market share in the domestic market as well.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Latest Dzire becomes first Maruti to achieve perfect five-star Global NCAP crash test rating

Speaking about the product strategy around the Dzire, Maruti Suzuki India's Executive Director of Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti said that with the new Dzire, the auto company eyes more than three lakh units export numbers in this financial year. "We have been growing (exports) at a rate of about 11.9 per cent in the first seven months of the financial year and we hope to continue on that momentum. So we hope to do more than about 3 lakh car exports within this financial year," He told PTI. "We hope to increase our exports also because, with the new sleek design, technologies, six airbags, as standard, it is being widely accepted in the market," he further added.

Bharti further added that just about four years ago, Maruti Suzuki's exports were less than one lakh per annum. While the automaker is exporting several models globally to different markets, the Dzire is expected to play a crucial role. "So, now we'll be doing about three times of that, and by the turn of the decade, we hope to multiply it another three times over to something like 8 lakh units a year," Bharti added. Elaborating on the export strategy, Bharti said that one of the biggest enablers of Maruti Suzuki's increasing exports is more models in more geographies. "So, we are adding the number of models, and we are adding the markets also," he said.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is exporting passenger vehicles to Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Besides that, it aims to re-enter Europe as well. "At some point in time, we will re-enter Europe and Japan also with the upcoming electric SUV eVitara," Bharti said.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2024, 09:57 AM IST

