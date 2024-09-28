New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire India launch details confirmed

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to arrive in a few weeks from now and we can now confirm when the subcompact sedan will arrive at dealerships. Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce the next-generation Dzire in November and is set to get a comprehensive upgrade with a new design language, improved interiors and a new engine.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire: What To Expect?

Previous spy shots revealed a bolder design language on the new-generation Dzire. The model will get a bigger grille with multiple horizontal slats finished in chrome, new LED headlamps with DRLs and fog lights. The sedan will also sport new alloy wheels, a redesigned rear with LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna.

The cabin will also see a major upgrade on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire with upmarket features like a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Expect features like puddle lamps, a head-up display, and a dual-tone beige and black interior theme.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will see comprehensive changes over the outgoing version including a new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine from the new-gen Swift

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Powertrain

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to share its underpinnings with the latest-gen Swift hatchback. This would make the subcompact sedan the second model to get the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine. The motor produces 80 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque on the Swift and you can expect identical power figures on the Dzire as well. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and AMT.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire: CNG Option

Moreover, the new Dzire is expected to get the petrol-CNG option right from the start considering it makes up for a big chunk of the Dzire’s sales. The CNG option was recently launched on the Swift hatchback. Maruti is expected to offer the CNG option on higher variants of the Dzire this time, keeping up with the new-found popularity among private buyers owing to lower running costs associated with the CNG option. A Dzire Tour variant is also likely for fleet buyers but it needs to be seen if it will be a cost-cut version of the new generation or if the outgoing model will be relegated to fleet operations.

