New-gen Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jun 2025, 12:31 PM
  • The new Mahindra SUV features a distinctive grille and resembles the Land Rover Defender. It will include modern tech like a touchscreen infotainment system and advanced safety features.

The next-gen Bolero Neo, launching on August 15, features a boxy design with circular headlights and vertical tail lights (Instagram/carindianews)
Mahindra is preparing to launch a major update for the Bolero Neo, with the next-generation model scheduled to debut on August 15. Recent spy photographs of a camouflaged test vehicle have provided a clearer view of what to expect, and it involves more than just minor adjustments.

The spy images indicate that the upcoming Bolero will feature a boxy design. At the front, there are circular headlights, while the rear is equipped with vertical tail lights. It is crucial to mention that these lights are not intended for production. Additionally, the spy images imply the presence of a full-size spare tire mounted on the tailgate. Another observation is the inclusion of flush door handles.

The front section of the SUV is characterized by a grille featuring vertical slats, prominently displaying Mahindra's logo at the center. The side profile of the new SUV bears a resemblance to the Land Rover Defender, showcasing flat sides and squared-off wheel arches. Additionally, alloy wheels are available on the sides. Few of the things that were noticed by the spotter are a side step that will make it easier for people to climb up on the roof. The dimensions are quite close to the Thar Roxx and interestingly, the test mule was chasing a Thar Roxx when it was spotted.

Also Read : Next-gen Mahindra Bolero in works, could receive a massive exterior overhaul

Regarding features, it is anticipated that the vehicle will include a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB ports for charging mobile devices, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

Several safety features that are expected include cruise control, traction control, an anti-lock braking system with electronic brake distribution, stability control, and six airbags.

Mahindra's New Flexible Architecture platform

Mahindra's latest NFA, or New Flexible Architecture platform, features a new monocoque chassis designed to decrease weight and enhance compatibility with hybrid and electric powertrains.

The company aims to produce 1.2 lakh models utilizing the New Flexible Architecture. These vehicles will be manufactured at Mahindra's Chakan facility. By offering various powertrain options, Mahindra will comply with the CAFE 3 regulations set to be implemented by 2027.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2025, 12:31 PM IST
