New-gen Kia Seltos teaser unveiled; Launches on December 10. Check details…

Kia India has released the first official teaser images and a video of the new-gen Kia Seltos . Launching on December 10, the new-gen Kia Seltos gets a host of upgrades, as can be seen in the teaser. Six years after the original Seltos debuted in 2019, the upcoming 2026 model now gets a bolder exterior and is expected to host a more technology-rich cabin alongside improved safety features. Kia is set to unveil the rest of the details during a live-streamed event.

The 2026 Kia Seltos teaser video showcases a new, wide grille.

Refreshed exterior design

The 2026 Seltos adopts a noticeably bolder styling. The front end features a wider grille and new Star Map-inspired daytime running lamps, while the rear receives redesigned LED taillights. Flush door handles, making their way into more mainstream models, have been added to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Kia is also expected to expand the range with updated colour options and variant lines, such as X-Line and GT-Line, as seen earlier.

The 2026 Kia Seltos gets a brand new headlamp design.

Larger, more rugged dimensions

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2026 Seltos appears larger and more squared off. The front fascia now integrates a boxier design with a flatter roofline, square LED headlamps and broad cladding around the wheel arches. The rear section has been revised with updated lighting and a new roof-integrated spoiler, further emphasising the SUV’s more robust character.

The new-gen Kia Seltos gets a floating-roof look,

Updated interior and features

Inside, the new-gen Seltos moves toward a more premium, tech-forward layout. Recent spy sightings have confirmed the presence of dual digital screens, one dedicated to the instrument cluster and another for infotainment duties. Expected features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera system. Kia is also preparing to equip the SUV with Level 2+ ADAS, broadening its active safety capabilities.

Powertrains to remain unchanged

The upcoming Seltos is expected to carry forward its existing engine lineup. This includes the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel units, paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

Additionally, the Kia Seltos is reportedly going to feature a hybrid engine option. At the recent Investor’s Day 2025, the carmaker announced its growing focus towards electrified vehicles, including a hybrid powertrain. The company stated that it will diversify its hybrid lineup across all segments, from compact to full-size models.

Commenting on the reveal, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said, “The Seltos has always set benchmarks in the mid-SUV segment, and this new evolution takes it to the next level. The All-New Kia Seltos represents a bold evolution of India’s favourite mid-SUV. Every detail—from its striking design to advanced technology and enhanced performance—has been reimagined around the aspirations of our customers. This teaser gives just a glimpse of what’s to come, and we are thrilled to soon bring this sharper, bolder, and more refined Seltos to the Indian market, continuing to lead and redefine the mid-SUV segment."

