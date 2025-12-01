HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Gen Kia Seltos Teaser Unveiled; Launches On December 10. Check Details…

New-gen Kia Seltos teaser unveiled; Launches on December 10. Check details…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2025, 12:04 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Kia India has revealed teasers for the new-gen Seltos, set to launch on December 10. The 2026 model gets a bolder design, advanced technology, improved safety, and a hybrid engine option.

New-Gen Kia Seltos
The New-Gen Kia Seltos is expected to follow its global SUVs, such as the Kia Telluride.
New-Gen Kia Seltos
The New-Gen Kia Seltos is expected to follow its global SUVs, such as the Kia Telluride.
View Personalised Offers on
Kia Seltos arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Kia India has released the first official teaser images and a video of the new-gen Kia Seltos. Launching on December 10, the new-gen Kia Seltos gets a host of upgrades, as can be seen in the teaser. Six years after the original Seltos debuted in 2019, the upcoming 2026 model now gets a bolder exterior and is expected to host a more technology-rich cabin alongside improved safety features. Kia is set to unveil the rest of the details during a live-streamed event.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Also Read : Kia Seltos to Maruti e Vitara: December 2025 gears up for big car debuts

2026 Kia Seltos teaser
The 2026 Kia Seltos teaser video showcases a new, wide grille.
2026 Kia Seltos teaser
The 2026 Kia Seltos teaser video showcases a new, wide grille.

Refreshed exterior design

The 2026 Seltos adopts a noticeably bolder styling. The front end features a wider grille and new Star Map-inspired daytime running lamps, while the rear receives redesigned LED taillights. Flush door handles, making their way into more mainstream models, have been added to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Duster 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Kia is also expected to expand the range with updated colour options and variant lines, such as X-Line and GT-Line, as seen earlier.

2026 Kia Seltos teaser
The 2026 Kia Seltos gets a brand new headlamp design.
2026 Kia Seltos teaser
The 2026 Kia Seltos gets a brand new headlamp design.

Larger, more rugged dimensions

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2026 Seltos appears larger and more squared off. The front fascia now integrates a boxier design with a flatter roofline, square LED headlamps and broad cladding around the wheel arches. The rear section has been revised with updated lighting and a new roof-integrated spoiler, further emphasising the SUV’s more robust character.

New gen Kia Seltos
The new-gen Kia Seltos gets a floating-roof look,
New gen Kia Seltos
The new-gen Kia Seltos gets a floating-roof look,

Updated interior and features

Inside, the new-gen Seltos moves toward a more premium, tech-forward layout. Recent spy sightings have confirmed the presence of dual digital screens, one dedicated to the instrument cluster and another for infotainment duties. Expected features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera system. Kia is also preparing to equip the SUV with Level 2+ ADAS, broadening its active safety capabilities.

Also Read : Confirmed: Next-gen Kia Seltos to debut with hybrid powertrain. Check details

Powertrains to remain unchanged

The upcoming Seltos is expected to carry forward its existing engine lineup. This includes the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel units, paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

Additionally, the Kia Seltos is reportedly going to feature a hybrid engine option. At the recent Investor’s Day 2025, the carmaker announced its growing focus towards electrified vehicles, including a hybrid powertrain. The company stated that it will diversify its hybrid lineup across all segments, from compact to full-size models.

Commenting on the reveal, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said, “The Seltos has always set benchmarks in the mid-SUV segment, and this new evolution takes it to the next level. The All-New Kia Seltos represents a bold evolution of India’s favourite mid-SUV. Every detail—from its striking design to advanced technology and enhanced performance—has been reimagined around the aspirations of our customers. This teaser gives just a glimpse of what’s to come, and we are thrilled to soon bring this sharper, bolder, and more refined Seltos to the Indian market, continuing to lead and redefine the mid-SUV segment."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2025, 12:04 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.