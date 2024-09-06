New-gen Kia Carnival MPV teased for India ahead of launch on October 3

Kia India is all set to launch the latest-generation Carnival MPV on October 3, 2024. The automaker has now dropped a teaser for the upcoming offering that is expected to arrive alongside the new Kia EV9 electric SUV on the same day. The new Kia Carnival will be the brand’s flagship ICE vehicle when it arrives next month. The new-gen model was first showcased as the KA4 concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.

New-Gen Kia Carnival Features

The teaser shows the new-gen Carnival being compared to a luxury liner. The cabin is where the MPV shows its true luxurious experience, especially with the leather-upholstered captain seats and electrically operable doors. The new offering will come with features such as dual screens for the instrument console and infotainment system (both 12.3-inch units) with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual sunroofs, front and rear dashcams, a head-up display, a digital interior rearview mirror (IRVM), and ambient lighting across the cabin.

The new-gen Kia Carnival has also grown in proportions measuring over 5 metres in length, which is certain to liberate more room in the cabin offering a more comfortable rear-seat experience to passengers. The previous generation model received a well-appointed cabin and the model promises a more premium and luxurious experience with soft-touch materials, leather upholstery, different colour themes, and more.

Expect the new-gen Kia Carnival to arrive in India in multiple seating configurations. The MPV is available in 7-, 9- and 11-seater options globally, which could be offered here as well. Power is expected to come from the 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine, much like its predecessor, for the Indian market. The oil burner was available with only an automatic transmission, which will be the case with the new model too. Globally though, the Carnival gets 3.5-litre V6 and 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine options as well.

The new-gen Kia Carnival will arrive in multiple seating configurations with the fully loaded variant kitted with captain seats in the second row for the first-class experience

Kia India has officially begun its teaser campaign for the new Carnival MPV ahead of its launch on October 3. The new Kia Carnival will be brought to India via the CBU route, though the Korean brand has plans to locally assemble the MPV at a later date. Considering its full-imported status, new Carnival prices are expected to go beyond ₹50 lakh, ex-showroom.

New-Gen Kia Carnival Bookings

Kia dealerships have unofficially opened bookings for the new-gen Carnival for a token of ₹1 lakh. The new Carnival will be the most accessible premium panel van in India, with the other choices comprising the Toyota Vellfire Hybrid and Lexus LM Hybrid, both priced well over ₹1 crore. The new Carnival is expected to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) initially, which should see prices around the 50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. This would be substantially higher than the previous-gen offering, which was priced closer to the Toyota Innova Crysta. Deliveries are likely to commence soon after the launch in October.

