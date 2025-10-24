New-gen Hyundai Venue officially teased, matches earlier spy images…

Hyundai India has teased the upcoming Venue in a recently uploaded video on social media. The new Hyundai Venue is slated to hit the Indian market on November 4 and continue to rival its competition, including the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet .

According to the new teasers, the Venue will receive a completely redesigned look this time, resembling the fascia of the Hyundai Creta and the Alcazar, along with a connected DRL light bar at the front. Tarun Garg, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, had recently announced that production of the upcoming subcompact SUV has begun at the Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.

What is the Hyundai Venue expected to look like?

Earlier this month, the second-generation Venue was spotted uncovered in South Korea, showcasing what the upcoming compact SUV would look like. At the front, the split headlamp layout is dramatic, with a slim LED strip resembling Hyundai’s flagship Ioniq 9, and quad-beam LEDs resembling the new Creta. A new, larger grille gets rectangular inserts, and the front bumper appears more robust with silver skid-plate details and functional air vents.

At the rear is a connected LED light bar within a contrasting black panel that also contains three lighting modules on each side. The Venue lettering is placed prominently between the lamps, and the rear bumper has dual-tone cladding extending onto the tailgate, with added L-shaped reflectors and sequential turn signals.

The spy shots from Korea revealed the rear of the upcoming Hyundai Venue.

On the side, the profile showcases sculpted styling with bold wheel arches, an angled rear quarter glass, a wide C-pillar, and new 16-inch alloy wheels, elevating the vehicle's overall appeal.

What features are expected on the new-gen Hyundai Venue?

As suggested by the brand earlier, the next-generation Venue is expected to incorporate Level 2 ADAS features, utilising sensor fusion technology with radar, LiDAR, cameras, and other sensors to enhance object detection, tracking, and decision-making. At the moment, the Hyundai Venue gets a Level 1 ADAS with a camera-based system.

Additionally, the new Venue will feature dual 12.3-inch screens- one for infotainment and the other for the instrument cluster and will support over-the-air updates. The vehicle is also expected to have a stronger body structure for improved safety, as stated by Hyundai.

