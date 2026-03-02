New-gen Hyundai Creta spied again, will offer Boss Mode

The third-generation Hyundai Creta has been seen undergoing road tests once again on the global roads. Spotted in South Korea, the heavily camouflaged prototype appears to go well beyond a routine refresh, pointing towards a comprehensive generational overhaul. This approach mirrors what Kia recently did with the latest Seltos , opting for a full model change rather than a simple facelift.

Revised Styling and Road Presence

Although the test car was covered in camouflage, its proportions suggest noticeable changes. The SUV seems marginally taller and longer than the outgoing version, with a more upright silhouette and a squarer stance. Both the front and rear ends are completely disguised, hinting at redesigned bumpers, updated lighting signatures, and a fresh overall look. The prototype was running on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 235/45 tyres, giving it a broader visual footprint.

Internally known by the codename SX3, the upcoming Creta will be produced in India. While the company has not shared a launch schedule, the model is anticipated to reach showrooms around 2027. Depending on how the segment evolves, an earlier introduction, possibly in late 2026, cannot be ruled out.

The new Creta will run on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Engine Line-up and Possible Hybrid Addition

For the Indian market, Hyundai is likely to continue offering the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. These should remain paired with a mix of manual and automatic gearbox options. A key addition could be a hybrid powertrain, aligning with Hyundai’s broader strategy of expanding its electrified portfolio in India.

Platform and Cabin Enhancements

The Creta will now feature Boss Mode for the front passenger seat.

The new Creta is expected to be underpinned by an updated Hyundai Kia architecture, which should improve structural strength and safety. A slight increase in dimensions could also position it among the larger offerings in its class.

Inside, substantial updates are anticipated. Larger digital screens, upgraded connected car features, enhanced driver assistance systems, and improved material quality are likely. Spy images have also revealed a Boss Mode function with an electrically adjustable front passenger seat. The seats in the test vehicle were trimmed in black leatherette.

Segment Dynamics and Electric Version

Since its debut in 2015, the Creta has consistently ranked among the top sellers in the midsize SUV category in India. However, the segment has grown increasingly competitive, which could influence Hyundai’s rollout strategy.

As for the Creta Electric, it is expected to continue alongside the internal combustion model. Rather than moving to a new generation immediately, the electric variant is more likely to receive a mid-cycle refresh focused on styling revisions and feature updates.

