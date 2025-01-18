New-gen Honda Amaze introductory prices extended till 31st January

Honda Cars India has announced that the introductory price of the new-gen Amaze has been extended till 31st January. Customers can still get the new Honda Amaze for a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom. Once the introductory prices end, the prices of the Amaze will be hiked.

What powers the new Honda Amaze?

The new-gen Honda Amaze is powered by a familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned to produce 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The motor remains largely unchanged over the predecessor and is the only powertrain option available on the subcompact sedan. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox, the latter being the only in the segment.

What is the fuel efficiency of the new Honda Amaze?

Honda asserts that the Amaze manual achieves a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl, whereas the automatic variant offers a mileage of 19.46 kmpl. Both measurements are certified by ARAI. The company indicates that the engine's gear ratios in the manual version have been optimized to enhance acceleration, while the CVT has been calibrated to provide a more enjoyable driving experience.

What are the rivals of the new Honda Amaze?

The new Honda Amaze goes against the Hyundai Aura and recently updated Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

(Read more: 2025 Tata Tigor vs Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire: Price comparison)

Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in the Indian market to get ADAS. “The response to the All-New 3rd Generation Honda Amaze has been overwhelming with customers appreciating the model for its stylish design, premium appeal and segment-first & most affordable introduction of ADAS. This trust and admiration from our customers reaffirms our commitment to deliver exceptional value, said Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. He added, " In response to this incredible demand and to show our gratitude, we are pleased to extend the new Amaze introductory prices of Rs. 7,99,900 onwards until 31st January 2025. This gives customers an excellent opportunity to own the Honda Amaze at its most attractive pricing. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with products that deliver exceptional quality, comfort and value. We urge our customers to visit Honda dealerships near them to experience the All-New Honda Amaze." -

