New-gen BMW X3 long-wheelbase breaks cover for China. Is India next?

BMW has taken the wraps off the new-generation X3 long-wheelbase (LWB) SUV, specifically developed for the Chinese market. The latest-generation BMW X3 made its global debut in June this year, the new LWB version has been built to cater to the demand in China with the market being largely chauffeur driven. The extra length translates to better legroom and a more premium second row. While the new X3 LWB is specifically for China at the moment, should India be next?

2025 BMW X3 LWB

BMW says the new X3 LWB is exclusively from China for China. The German luxury offering is being built in the country at the Shenyang site operated by the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture. The 2025 X3 LWB will be available in two variants - 25L xDrive and 30L xDrive. The LWB variants will be joined by the new X3 M50 xDrive in the standard wheelbase guise, with the latter being a full import in China as the top-spec version.

Also Read : New-gen BMW X3 breaks cover globally with new design, more power

The illuminated grille is standard on the BMW X3 LWB for China. The 25L xDrive gets the M Sport package as standard as well

The new BMW X3 long-wheelbase looks identical to the standard wheelbase model. It is stretched by 110 mm to 2,975 mm between the wheels and measures 4,865 mm long and 1,920 mm wide. The X3 25L xDrive gets the M Sport package as standard bringing a sporty look, while features like the illuminated kidney grille is standard across the range.

2025 BMW X3 LWB Cabin

The cabin on the 2025 BMW X3 LWB remains identical to the standard version. The Curved Display has been carried over with the latest Operating System 9, along with the ‘Veganza’ sports seats in three two-tone colors, wireless smartphone charging, and a panoramic glass roof with optional lighting.

The cabin remains identical to the standard wheelbase model on the X3 LWB barring the added room in the second row

2025 BMW X3 LWB Specifications

Power comes from the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine available in two states of tune. The X3 25L xDrive is good for 188 bhp and 310 Nm, while the X3 30L xDrive makes 254 bhp and 400 Nm. Both versions are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. The BMW X3 accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the German automaker’s SUV sales in China with 156,000 vehicles sold and the new X3 LWB joins the likes of the X1 and X5, which are available with the extended wheelbase.

The 2025 BMW X3 LWB could make its way to India in the future, should the automaker see merit in the Indian market. The company recently introduced the new-gen 5 Series in the long-wheelbase guise in India

BMW X3 LWB for India?

This begs the question, is the BMW X3 LWB headed to India next? The automaker recently introduced the new-gen 5 Series LWB in India. making it the first market in the world to get an extended wheelbase iteration in the right-hand drive guise. The move mirrors BMW’s strategy in China with a market specific product to address customer needs. India is no different with a large chunk of the customer-base preferring being chauffeur driven in the luxury segment. Given the brand has already introduced the 3 Series and 5 Series LWB models in India, focusing on the growing SUV segment would be the way to go. The new-gen X3 is yet to make its way to the Indian market and is expected to arrive sometime next year.

