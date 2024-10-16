New-gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launches globally. India launch in…

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in the international market with a significantly redesigned exterior, revamped cabin and a host of technologies among other changes. Priced in the US market at $40,775, which translates to about ₹34.28 lakh, the new generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe also comes with revamped powertrains that churn out more power output.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe comes as a four-door alternative to the standard 2 Series. The luxury car is expected to reach the Indian market sometime next year, which will replace the first-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that was launched in the country in October 2022.

2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Design

The new generation BMW 2 Series Gra Coupe gets a heavily redesigned front profile, thanks to the new radiator grille that is similar to the BMW 1 Series. The headlamps carry a redesigned approach, while the air intake too has been updated. It gets an embossed number 2 highlighting the Hofmeister kink, while squinty LED taillights frame the rear.

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, while there are 19-inch wheels on offer as well. The new generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is larger than the sedan it replaces. It has grown by 0.7 inches in length and 1.0 inches in height. The width and wheelbase remain the same.

2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Features

Inside the cabin, the new generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has received the German luxury auto giant's curved display that is powered by BMW OS 9. It also features a new gear selector, a wireless charger, and a standard 12-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system. The cabin sports leather-free perforated upholstery on heated sports seats. The front seats get a massaging function for the first time.

2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Powertrain and suspension

Powering the 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that works under the hood of the first-generation model as well. However, the engine comes with revised combustion geometry, a dual injection system, and more. It produces 237 bhp peak power in the 228 sDrive variant and xDrive variants and 307 bhp in the M235 xDrive model, while both versions deliver the same 400 Nm of maximum torque.

The automaker has swapped the outgoing model's seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The sedan gets an M Sport Boost function when equipped with the M Sport Package.

The 228 xDrive can hit 0-96 kmph in 5.8 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds quicker than the outgoing model. The M235 needs 4.7 seconds to complete the same sprint, making it 0.1 seconds slower than the first-generation model.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets the automaker's M adaptive suspension as standard, but customers can get a traditional suspension setup at no extra cost. BMW claims to have tweaked the car’s suspension to improve the sedan's handling and riding comfort.

