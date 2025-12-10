2026 Kia Seltos globally debuts in India ahead of January 2 launch

Kia has unveiled the all-new 2026 Seltos in India, with Hyderabad set as the global stage for the SUV’s world premiere. The 2026 model carries a generational update, which brings a major design refresh alongside a more premium cabin with a revamped tech suite, making this the South Korean carmaker’s most important launch of the year. The new Kia Seltos will be open for bookings later at midnight on December 11, 2025, ahead of its official launch on January 2, 2026.

The new Seltos brings a stronger visual identity for the new generation, while growing noticeably larger than the outgoing model. Its front fascia has been revised with a wider grille flanked by vertically stacked LED DRLs and redesigned LED headlamps. The SUV puts on flush-fitting door handles, aligning itself with Kia’s latest design direction for its global portfolio. It rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels and reveals a new connected taillamp assembly at the rear, alongside tweaked front and rear bumpers with cosmetic skid plates. Additional design elements include a revised roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, a hidden rear wiper, and a shark fin antenna.

Kia additionally showcased a matte red paint option paired with a contrasting black roof, highlighting the SUV’s more assertive stance. The Seltos continues to be built at Kia’s Anantapur plant, with design and development inputs contributed by the brand’s India R&D team.

2026 Kia Seltos: Variant-wise features and engine distribution Variant Key Features (Condensed) Engine Availability HTE LED headlamps & DRLs, LED tail lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, manual AC, 12-inch LCD cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen, cruise control, keyless entry, rear AC vents G1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTE (O) Adds connected LED tail lamps, semi-leatherette seats, 60:40 rear split, rear armrest, rear adjustable headrests; auto variants get EPB, traction modes, drive modes G1.5 Petrol, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTK Adds 17-inch alloys (except G1.5 MT), auto-fold mirrors, smart key, push-button start, rear sunshades, tilt & telescopic steering G1.5 Petrol, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTK (O) Adds panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, LED personal lamps, wireless charger, front parking sensors; auto variants get ventilated seats & powered driver seat G1.5 Petrol, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTX Adds premium interiors, ambient lighting, 12.3-inch touchscreen, Kia Connect, ventilated seats, Bose 8-speaker system, dual-zone climate control G1.5 Petrol, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel HTX (A) Adds Trinity panoramic display, 12.3-inch digital cluster, ADAS Level-2 with 21 features, 360° camera, blind view monitor G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT, 1.5 Diesel AT GTX Adds projection LED headlamps, GT-Line styling, 18-inch alloys, sporty interiors, 10-way powered driver seat with memory, auto reverse ORVM G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel AT GTX (A) Adds ADAS Level-2 suite, Trinity panoramic panel, 12.3-inch digital cluster, additional parking assistance features G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT, 1.5 Diesel AT X-Line Matte/dark styling pack, black alloys, hunter-green interiors, satin accents G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol, 1.5 Diesel AT X-Line (A) X-Line styling + all GTX(A) features including ADAS Level-2 and panoramic display G1.5 Petrol IVT, G1.5 Turbo-Petrol DCT, 1.5 Diesel AT

Reworked cabin with dual-screen layout

The new-gen 2026 Kia Seltos features a fully redesigned cabin layout with a dual-screen cockpit and upgraded premium materials

Kia has completely overhauled the new Seltos’ interior, with changes pushing the cabin towards a more modern, feature-rich experience. The SUV adopts a new floating 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display Panel for the infotainment and the digital cluster with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver is treated to a new steering wheel design, fresh switchgear, and a heads-up display, while the rest of the interior benefits from ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. The rear seats fold flat in a two-row configuration, helping expand boot capacity to 447 litres.

Safety systems

The 2026 Kia Seltos offers a broad range of safety features, starting with six airbags, including front, side and curtain units. The suite further includes all-wheel disc brakes, ABS, ESC, VSM and Brake Assist, alongside Hill-start Assist, Downhill Brake Control and a rollover sensor for enhanced stability on varying terrain conditions. The cabin benefits from ISOFIX rear anchors, three-point seatbelts for all occupants with reminders, child lock functions and speed-sensing door locks with impact-sensing auto unlock.

The package is rounded off by a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, rear parking sensors, a highline tyre pressure monitor, auto headlamps and a rear occupant alert system. Level-2 ADAS is offered on the top-spec HTX (A) and GTX (A) variants, with features such as collision avoidance assists and warnings, lane driving aids, 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitoring, among others.

Familiar performance

The redesigned rear end of the 2026 Seltos now features sleeker LED tail-lamps and a more sculpted bumper for a wider stance

The 2026 Kia Seltos will continue offering the familiar trio of engines: the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. Transmission options include manual, iMT, iVT, DCT, and a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel.

For 2026, the Seltos gains three traction modes—Snow, Mud, and Sand. These alter the traction control and drivetrain behaviour based on surface conditions, broadening the SUV’s usability in varied terrain.

Six years after the first-gen Seltos established Kia’s reputation in the Indian market, the 2026 model arrives with a noticeably beefier, aggressive design and a tech-rich cabin. Full variant and pricing details will be revealed closer to January 2 as Kia prepares to fully launch the second generation of its popular midsize SUV in India.

Engine Type Power Output Torque Gearbox Options 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 113 bhp 144 Nm Manual, iVT 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol 158 bhp 253 Nm iMT, DCT 1.5-litre Diesel 114 bhp 250 Nm Manual, TC

